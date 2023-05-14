Eurovision | Krista Siegfrids is looking forward to the fair – “The wrapper won the hearts of the audience”

“Of course it’s sad, but pretty quickly I also got the feeling that c’mon, Finland came second and that’s a really good ranking. And he [Käärijä] got the biggest applause”, commented the singer who followed the fifth week and the final on the spot Krista Siegfrieds.

“We knew that Loreen is a wonderful artist and this can happen”, he continues.

Siegfrids describes that Finland was on display in Liverpool all week very prominently. According to him, the Eurovision year was completely exceptional for Finland.

“There has never been such a hype except in Käärijä.”

All week Finnish flags were flying, green clothing was seen in the street scene and the “sickly big Käärijä sauna” was outside the arena.

Eurovision audience in Liverpool on Saturday night.

In addition to Finnish fans, Liverpool’s street scene showed many foreign Käärijä fans dressed in green clothes and boleros.

“There was Scroll fever in the city!” Siegfrids sweats.

Of the wise despite the final result, Käärijä has made an indelible impression worldwide.

“He has charmed people with his personality. He is so genuine. All here [Liverpoolissa] have described him as warm and lovely,” says Siegfrieds.

“He didn’t speak perfect English and it didn’t matter at all, and he didn’t apologize.”

He describes Cha Cha Cha – song to be unique, wild and fun. A song that “the gang thought couldn’t be done”.

Now in the aftermath of the final, there has been speculation about the importance of professional judges and the criteria for awarding points. Siegfrids understands the existence of councils.

“They are there for a reason. If someone sings perfectly, they should also be rewarded.”

Although Käärijä won the public votes overwhelmingly, he also received points from the raade “pretty well”.

Käärijä fans watching the Finnish artist’s performance at an outdoor event on Wednesday.

The place according to Siegfrieds, who was watching the finals, the atmosphere in the arena started to tighten at the point when it started to look like Loreen would get 12 points from all points.

“At some point the gang couldn’t stand clapping anymore and they started shouting Cha Cha Cha.”

People were disappointed and let it show.

“The energy in the arena dropped at the moment of Loreen’s victory.”

However, Loreen was cheered and honored by everyone when she came on stage to perform after being crowned the winner.

This one selected as the five city of the year, Liverpool collects full points from Siegfrids.

Everyone assumed that the wits would be seen either in Manchester or London. Fortunately, this did not happen, because according to Siegfrids, the special atmosphere was made possible by a city of a suitable size.

“In a city that’s too big, the Eurovision Song Contest remains anonymous, and then you don’t even really see that they’re in the city.”

He says that the locals were really happy that the wise men came to Liverpool.

“Everyone was really friendly and open. The whole town breathed a sigh of relief. It was wonderful.”

He hopes that a market party would be organized for Käärijä, even if there was no profit.

“The wrapper won the hearts of the audience and that’s a really great thing.”