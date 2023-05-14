Sunday, May 14, 2023
Eurovision | Kamppi's small bar burst into applause after Käärijä's final performance

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2023
in World Europe
“The wrapper brings light to the room,” said Luis Hult at the Street Pride bar in Helsinki on the final night of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Helsinki In Kamppi, the small Street Pride bar is packed with visu fans on visu night.

Luis Hult looks at the screen with a big smile. He believes in the possibilities of the Scroller, but is afraid.

“I’m afraid Lorena“, says Hult.

Loreen is the representative of Sweden. Experienced, great singer.

But Hult believes that On the wrapper there are possibilities.

“He has charisma. He brings light to the room, to the space.”

Hult found an encouraging gesture in the semi-final.

“The presenters dance the Wrapper’s dance.”

Tanja Lähdemäki (left), Luis Hult, Sara Lähdemäki and Kristian Korhonen watched the five-man final at Street Pride Bar. Picture: Ville Maali

To the party also include mother and daughter, Tanya and Sara Lähdemäki.

“I want my daughter to teach me how to do it,” says Tanja Lähdemäki.

Then we’ll wait.

Eventually the small bar explodes. It explodes many times.

For the first time, Helsinki’s Katajanokka ferris wheel is shown in the picture. Next, when the Scroller’s face appears on the screen.

And then: Cha Cha Chan the bass pattern begins to roar from the speakers. People cheer and clap. The bar is fresh.

Wrapper pulls nicely, and the audience notices it. After the song ends, the applause continues for a long time.

Hult is happy.

“Star quality”, he describes Käärijä’s performance.

Can the Wrapper win?

“Absolutely!”

The mood rose high during Käärijä’s performance. Picture: Ville Maali

