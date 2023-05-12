Eurovision | Käärijä’s fans attract attention in Liverpool – You can take a picture of them, but on one condition

“We’re doing footwork here,” say Pesonen, Sydänmaanlakka and Aurén, dressed in green boleros in the center of Liverpool.

Liverpool

“Cha Cha Cha!” passers-by are excited to sing when they notice Finns dressed in green, handmade boleros. In addition to Finland’s Eurovision representative Käärijä, his fans have also attracted attention in Liverpool.

“It’s like being a celebrity,” he describes Outi-Leena Pesonen notices. He is on a visa trip from Kerava together with his neighbors Niina Aurénin and Marianna Sydänmaanlakan with.

We are doing ground work in Liverpool so that Finland wins the Eurovision Song Contest, says the female trio with a twinkle in their eye. This may be true in a way. The women have been asked numerous photo shoots, to which they say they always respond affirmatively, but on one condition.

“You can take a picture if you vote for Finland.”

Wear are Sydänmaanlak’s handwriting, even though the model is borrowed. There was little time left to make them, as the green fabric had almost run out from the fabric store. Fortunately, there was enough of it left to make outfits for three women.

Boleros stay on women, although an afternoon in front of Liverpool City Hall will do just fine with just a bolero.

Ladies have ventured into Eurovision for the first time. In previous years, they have held a joint competition stand in Kerava, but now it was time to come to the place.

They recognize the Wrapper’s style because they believe in his victory with all their hearts. Paragraph Cha Cha Cha is a suitably different dance track that appeals to them as listeners.

In their opinion, what is special about Käärijä is how he is outspoken about his winning intentions in a good, but also humble way. Pesonen compares Käärijä to, for example, Finnish skiers.

“When skiers go to the Olympics, they say they’re going to do their best. Finns very rarely say directly that they are going to win,” describes Pesonen.

Ladies are not disappointed, even if the victory does not come to Finland. According to them, “all this fuss” has made it clear that victory could be achieved in Finland.

“It doesn’t matter if Käärijä is sixth or tenth. All this fuss is by no means wasted,” says Sydänmaanlakka.

They think it’s extraordinary how much attention the Wrapper, properly named Jere Pöyhönen, has awakened. At the same time, they realize that they are following the artist through the blue and white glasses.

“Finland is so on the map of Europe,” adds Pesonen.