Eurovision | Käärijä has an assistant in five-piece performances who sings in a booth behind the stage – some background singers may have more

Performers nowhere is singing ability judged as mercilessly as in Eurovision.

At their own concerts, artists are free to correct vocal impurities with the help of technology. In the semi-finals and finals of the songs, the rules are strict, and the audience and spectators must hear the singer’s voice on stage as it is.

There has been a lot of interest in this issue in Finland’s presentation this year. Wrapper is originally a rapper and not a pop singer, and therefore his performance Cha Cha Chan in the last sung verses are followed closely.

And it didn’t go exactly in tune in Tuesday night’s semi-final, especially in the quieter parts at the end, where Käärijä’s main vocals were not supported by backing vocals.

Big singing on stage in front of a large audience and 160 million TV viewers is not an easy place, and you heard that on Tuesday night in the performance of many other soloists.

“Käärijä is fully aware of his own strengths, but also of his own weaknesses, and he has done as much as he can according to the instructions I gave him”, acting as a vocal coach at Eurovision and UMK Aija Puurtinen thanks

He says that Sweden has been promoted as Käärijä’s main competitor Loreen is on a different level than Käärijä in terms of singing skills. If Loreen has been dissatisfied with her performance in practice, then the shortcomings are also on a different level, and not only Loreen herself, but vocal technology professionals will not notice them.

“Hardly anyone complains about Käärijä’s rap. It’s skillful and energetic.” Puurtinen says.

Musician and singing teacher Aija Puurtinen works as a singing coach for UMK’s competitors and Finland’s Eurovision representative.

Eurovision according to the rules, the soloist has to manage his voice on his own, but the performance has been given some technical relief in recent years.

Nowadays, alongside the soloist’s vocal part, it is allowed to have a doubling playing in the same voice, if it is performed at the same time by another singer, either on stage or backstage. The use of a pre-recorded vocal track as an aid to the soloist is prohibited. In the background vocal parts, pre-recorded parts may be used instead.

Puurtinen, who works full-time as a musician and a pop-jazz vocal teacher at the Sibelius Academy, says that the Eurovision rules differ a lot from what we’ve been used to hearing in pop music for years.

“In normal recordings, all the singers do doubles for themselves or sing stemmas to themselves,” he says.

In Liverpool, Puurtinen also works as Käärijä’s background singer and doubles the vocal parts in the show. He does his work in the singing booth, invisible to the audience.

Eurovision rules state that a maximum of six people, including dancers, can participate in each performance. Since Käärijä has four dancers on stage, only one person can be taken backstage for vocal support.

“Some singers who are alone on stage have several background singers behind the curtains, and it blends nicely with that live sound,” says Puurtinen.

For that, the vocal booth has a maximum number of five microphones ready.

The vocals of both the soloist and the background singers performing on stage must come from the mouths of the singers through the microphone. They are therefore not allowed to use the lip sync technique, i.e. open their mouths to the rhythm of the song at the same time that the sound coming to the audience and the TV broadcast comes entirely from a pre-recorded recording.

The same rule also applies to dancers performing on stage.

“They can’t open their mouths and be singing.”

“ The use of Auto-tune is prohibited.

Auto-Tune i.e. the use of a computer program that corrects the pitch of the song in the performance is also prohibited. Of course, you can use pitch correction and other sound quality-improving techniques for pre-recorded backing vocals.

This year, discussion has been sparked by Norway, which allowed the use of tuning in the soloist’s part in its own soloist qualifiers, i.e. the Melodi Grand Prix. Qualifier winner Alessandra has to rely only on his own voice in Liverpool, and at least in the first semi-final it was enough for a place in the final.

“At the time, I was on the international board of the Norwegian qualifiers and I noticed right away that it was used,” says Puurtinen.

According to Puurtinen, pitch correction was not used at Finland’s UMK, but the sound quality of individual performances could be more thoroughly focused on than in Liverpool’s final, where compromises had to be made.

“Britain has a huge amount of expertise and the world’s best sound types, but this mass of shows and all the different genres is a really tough place for even the toughest sound professional.”

The sound of all performances is monitored by the competition’s own sound technicians. Performers are not allowed to bring their own mixers to handle the sound technology.

With the exception of the vocals, all other music almost invariably comes from ready-made backgrounds. Originally, in Eurovision, all the singers were accompanied by the same big entertainment orchestra, and only the conductor accompanied the soloist from the participating country.

Some of the music was allowed to be recorded already in 1973, but the orchestras remained in the hall for a long time. The use of a pre-recorded background was completely switched over only from the 1999 final.

