Eurovision | Käärijä continues its winning streak in the popular wisdom website’s reader poll

Käärijä rose from the already selected candidates in the international vote to become a favorite of Viusu fans.

Finland Käärijä, selected as a Eurovision candidate in the UMK competition, continues his winning streak in the voting of the international visa website.

A popular international Eurovision-focused fan site and YouTube channel Wiwibloggs in the vote organized on Monday, all the already selected Eurovisa representatives of the 21 countries participated.

Käärijä, representing Finland, was selected Cha Cha Cha – as the winner of the vote with his song.

According to the website, a total of 11,657 votes were cast in the voting. The wrapper collected 2,700 of the votes, or more than 23 percent, and was selected from the public favorites so far to the clear winner.

“Finnish Käärijä debuted as the straight number one. He has many fans chanting “Cha Cha Cha Cha” after winning the UMK 2023 competition over the weekend. The wrapper brings a crazy party spirit and delivers an iconic song, an iconic look and an overall iconic performance,” the site wrote.

Second the person chosen as Norway’s representative collected the most votes from Viusu fans Alessandra with his piece Queen of Kings.

It should be noted that Sweden has not yet chosen its visa candidate. The country’s representative was therefore not involved in the vote.

A singer has become the favorite among Sweden’s possible five-piece candidates Loreen, who was selected for the final of Melodifestivalen in the fourth preliminary round of the competition on Saturday, February 23. Sweden’s Eurovisa representative will be chosen on March 11.

Loreen’s song Tattoo has collected more than a million listens on Spotify in a few days. Immediately after its release, the song became the most listened to on the service in its home country.

Käärijä’s song has been listened to more than four and a half million times on the service so far.

Wrapper won the UMK competition with an overwhelming majority of votes. He got a total of 539 points. Second came Portion Boys with 152 points and third Keira with 133 points.

Right after the UMK victory Cha Cha Cha –the song rose to the top of international betting sites.

HS reported on Mondaythat Finland was adding up the odds of the betting sites Eurovisionworld website in the list of winning favorites as third right after Sweden and Ukraine.

After Saturday’s UMK final, the reading describing the probability of Finland’s victory rose from six to 12 percent.