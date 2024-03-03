Sunday, March 3, 2024
Eurovision | Israel's president demands changes to the lyrics of the country's national anthem

March 3, 2024
in World Europe
Eurovision | Israel's president demands changes to the lyrics of the country's national anthem

The president of Israel has demanded changes to the lyrics of Israel's song.

Israel has asked the lyricists to change the lyrics of the Eurovision song, news agency AFP reports on Sunday.

President of Israel Isaac Herzog has demanded “necessary changes” to the lyrics, so that the country is not left out of the competition, says Israel's public broadcasting company Kan in a statement on Sunday.

Artist Eden Golan is supposed to represent Israel in Eurovision with a song October Rain. The lyricists must also change Israel's second song option, Dance Forever -lyrics.

Israeli media Ynet reported last week on claims that Israel's Eurovision song may be rejected due to a political message. According to media reports, the European Broadcasting Union Ebu is considering rejecting the song.

The European Broadcasting Union Ebu asked to check the song's lyrics for a possible political message. Lyrics must not contain a political message.

According to Ynet, Ebu plans to drop the song. However, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation is not going to change the song's lyrics, it was reported last week.

Israel's participation in Eurovision has been opposed due to the country's war on Gaza.

