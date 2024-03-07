Friday, March 8, 2024
Eurovision | Israeli media: Israel sang its song again and is allowed to participate in Eurovision

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2024
in World Europe
According to an Israeli news website, the country's competition song has completely new lyrics, but its melody is the same as before. Ebu previously shelved Israel's song because of its supposed politics.

European The public broadcasting association EBU has given Israel permission to participate in Eurovision in Malmö in May, according to the Israeli news website Ynet.

Maa's competition song has completely new lyrics, but its melody is the same as before. Hurricane– is performed by a 20-year-old Russian-Israeli Eden Golan.

In Finland, the news was reported earlier Evening newspaper.

Ebu previously dismissed Israel October Rain -song because of its supposed politics. The song was interpreted as a message related to the October attacks by the extremist organization Hamas.

Israel announced earlier that he had asked the lyricists to check the lyrics of the two songs nominated for Eurovision. Israel's public broadcaster Kan said in a statement that the country's president Isaac Herzog had demanded “necessary changes” so that Israel would not be left out of the spring Eurovision.

Eurovision rules prohibit political content. The organizers of the competition threatened to disqualify Israel if it tried to participate in the competition Hurricanewith an earlier version of the song October Rain.

Back in February, Israeli officials said the country would pull out of this year's Eurovision if contest organizers insisted on moving of October Rain lyrics.

In 1973, Israel became the first non-European country to enter Eurovision. Israel's participation and hosting of Eurovision have been regularly controversial.

Israel has won Eurovision four times.

