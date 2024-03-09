Eurovision | HS report: Countries ready to participate in Eurovision despite Israel

In the Eurovision countries, there is no widespread public opposition to war-torn Israel's participation in the song contests. However, many competing countries did not respond to HS.

To Eurovision the broadcasting companies of the participating countries will not consider a boycott if Israel participates in the games, according to a survey by Helsingin Sanomat.

According to the broadcasting companies that responded to HS, there have also been no extensive public discussions on the topics in the competition countries, with a couple of exceptions.

HS sent questions about Israel's participation to all broadcasting companies of the countries participating in the competition, except Israel itself and Finland. Of the 35 countries, 11 responded.

Israel's participation in Eurovision has been opposed due to the country's war on Gaza.

At the moment, however, the country's participation in the Games seems likely. Namely, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). your line this weekthat Israel's re-worded song can enter competitions.

In practice all the countries that responded to HS stand behind the European Broadcasting Corporation's policy.

Switzerland emphasizes that the competition is between broadcasting companies, not governments.

The Swiss broadcasting company emphasizes that Eurovision is an entertaining event where “music can unite us even in those matters where we usually disagree”.

At the same time, the broadcasting company emphasizes that the editorial board intends to maintain complete journalistic freedom to report on the political situation of the participating countries.

There has only been moderate discussion of Israel's participation in the singing contest in Switzerland.

“ In practice, all countries stand behind the policy allowing participation.

In Estonia the public debate now revolves around topics other than Israel and Eurovision, Estonian Broadcasting Corporation's communications director Pille-Mai Helemäe says. The situation in the Middle East is in the news headlines, but according to him, there is no extensive discussion about it. There have also been no appeals in the country regarding Israel's participation.

Some demands for a boycott have come in letters to the country's Yleisradio, but according to Helemäki, it seems that the senders are not Estonians but from abroad.

In both Germany and Luxembourg, the discussion about Israel's participation has been minimal and there have been no demands or demonstrations, the broadcasters describe. Both countries line up behind Ebu's alignment.

According to a representative of the country's public broadcaster, there has been no discussion on the topic at all in Latvia. Also, no appeals have been made to the public broadcasting company or otherwise. According to Latvian Yleisradio's information, banning Israel's participation is not under consideration among EBU members. The company says it can participate in a discussion on the topic if Ebu opens one.

Answers based on that, Israel's participation has caused the most turmoil in Denmark and Norway.

According to a representative of Danish Broadcasting, there has been a heated debate in the country about whether Israel can participate in Eurovision. The country's Yleisradio has also received inquiries about whether it intends to pressure Ebu to exclude Israel from the competition.

In addition, more than 500 musicians have signed a petition demanding that the Danish Broadcasting Corporation take a stand to ban Israel's participation.

The country's public broadcasting company still intends to stand behind Ebu's policy – at least for the moment. It says it is ready to change its position if circumstances change. Denmark's position is therefore very similar to On public radio.

Saba (center) was chosen as Denmark's Eurovision representative at the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2024 event held in Copenhagen on February 17.

There has been some discussion in Norway. According to a representative of the public broadcasting company, demands for a boycott of Israel have mainly been made by activists and “some musicians”.

Vetle Nielsen Regarding Yleisradio's communication, he characterizes the scope of the discussion as moderate or small, but mentions that a petition made on the subject has collected 20,000 signatures.

The representative says that Norwegian Public Broadcasting, as a public company, cannot have its own foreign policy position and therefore does not try to demand a cultural boycott of Israel.

In part in response, the countries announced that they were not going to comment on the matter at all. Such countries were Sweden, Australia and Great Britain.

The Czech Broadcasting Corporation is content to state that Eurovision is a non-political competition, and therefore they do not want to comment on the political situation.

Based on HS's survey, it can be concluded that Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest does not cause widespread and unified opposition in the contesting countries.

The public broadcasting companies of many countries also failed to answer questions despite HS's repeated contacts. It can mean that the matter is not interesting at all or that one wants to be silent about the subject on purpose.