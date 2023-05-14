Eurovision | “For Billboard this year!” – Juhani Lehtonen from Vantaa waits in the front row for Käärijä’s victory

HS visited Martinlaakso to get to know the mood of the supporters from Vantaa.

13.5. 22:53

Vantaa

from Vantaa Wrapper, Jere Pöyhönen. Europe has turned its eyes on him. He is now from Vantaa in Europe.

In the Martinlaakso cultural center, there is an event organized by the municipality for the city’s own son.

When the visa broadcast starts, there are only a few people, but the atmosphere is devout.

In Kulttuuritalo Martinus in Vantaa, the wise men were watched on the big screen.

Up front three men are sitting.

The roughest one sits in the middle of them. Juhani Lehtonen is wearing a fan shirt of the Finnish ice hockey team.

Now he is sitting closest, watching the man from Vantaa wearing a neon green bolero.

“I came to encourage Käärijä to win. I am a patriotic person. Of course, I always hope that Finland will win.”

Lehtonen believes a lot.

“For Billboard this year!”

Billboard is an American music magazine known for its lists of the most popular songs in the world.

“I have never been to watch Eurovision at an audience event. This is close.”

Lehtonen lives in Kaivoxela, Vantaa. He has a strong vision of Käärijä’s possibilities.

“I think he will win. It’s a good stage show, good gestures and expressions.”