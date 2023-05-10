Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Eurovision | Finland made it to the Eurovision final: “The game is not over yet”

May 10, 2023
in World Europe
Eurovision | Finland made it to the Eurovision final: “The game is not over yet”

As expected, Käärijä, representing Finland, made it through Tuesday’s semifinals.

Liverpool

Finland Eurovisa representative Wrapper survived as expected with his song Cha Cha Cha To the Eurovision final.

According to the betting sites, the wrapper has been a sure winner from Tuesday’s semi-final throughout the spring, and he is even considered a possibility to win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

All the countries that made it to the next round are Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, the Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway. The biggest early favorites made it to the finals.

Malta, Latvia, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan and Ireland were left out of the final.

More detailed information about, for example, the number of points received by each country has not yet been disclosed, so that they are not allowed to influence the voting in the final. The exact information about the semi-final scores will become clear after Saturday’s final.

Wrapper commented in Yle’s press release on his continuation in detail:

“Even though the expectations were high in advance, I feel relieved now. Now I’m immediately looking towards the final and the big H-moment”, says Käärijä in the press release.

“The game is definitely not over yet, and it’s not time to celebrate yet. Now let’s get the heart rate down, also there on the couch at home. Let’s pull on the boleros and see you in the final!”

Large the excitement in the Eurovision final is always related to the exact order of the performers. Eurovision fans and experts are of the opinion that, for example, the first performance places are much more difficult if you are aiming for victory.

After the first semi-final, the finalists will not yet know their exact appearance number, but whether they will appear in the first or second half of the final.

The places in the middle of the final have been considered the best, which is why ending up in the “first half” has generally been considered the more difficult place. Still, these places should not be given too much importance, because also the first half has been won several times in recent years.

Suomen Käärijä’s performance venue was chosen for the first half. Switzerland, Portugal, Serbia and Sweden also perform in the first half. The second half features Croatia, Moldova, Israel, the Czech Republic and Norway.

The news is updated.

