Eurovision | Finland has not done quite as badly in Eurovision as many people think

It has been in the top ten in Eurovision much more often than jumbo.

Always there is a discussion about how badly Finland has done in the Eurovision Song Contest. We decided to find out if this is true.

These graphics reveal Finland’s rankings year by year and what that ranking is like in relation to the number of participating countries.

As everyone knows, Finland is not a large Eurovisa country like Sweden, Ireland or Ukraine. Most of the time, Finland’s ranking has remained below the middle, but it may be a small surprise that it has been in the top ten no less than ten times, and there are only three jumbo positions.

Worst the decade for Finland was the 1990s, when it never got better than 15th place.

Since 2004, in order to get to the finals, you have had to be eliminated in the semifinals. There have been more final places than qualifiers. Katkeri’s place was in Tel Aviv in 2019, when he was sent to the competition with the highest expectations Darude finished last in his semi-final.

To the number of participants the relative results table shows how Lord’s victory was preceded by a long bad season. The predominance of the pink color means that the vast majority of other countries did better.

In the 1990s, the number of participating countries increased, when new states were born in Europe after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The competition got tougher, and Finland fell behind.

After the five-place win in 2006, the best achievement so far is Blind Channel’s sixth place in 2021.