“We went for the win. So even though the ranking is historic, there is now a little disappointment,” Käärijä commented in the announcement.

Swedish Loreen has won Eurovision. Finland Wrapper came in second in total points despite getting the most audience points.

Sweden’s total score was 583 points. Finland got a total of 526 points. Third was Israel with 362 points, fourth was Italy with 350 points and fifth was Norway with 268 points.

Ukraine, Belgium, Estonia, Australia and the Czech Republic also finished in the top ten.

Finland received a total of 376 points in public votes, more than any other country. Sweden’s audience score was much lower, 243 points. It still beat Finland with a difference of 57 points, because Sweden got almost 200 more points than Finland.

Käärijä commented on finishing second in Yle’s press release.

“We set out to win. So even though the ranking is historic, there is a little disappointment in the chest. Yes, this will turn into joy, at the latest when we get home,” Käärijä said in the press release.

Audience seemed to be overwhelmingly on the side of Käärijä in the Liverpool arena. When the scores were announced, the wrapper received wild shouts of “Cha Cha cha” and “Käärijä”. When Finland’s audience score was announced, a storm of cheers erupted in the arena.

The situation is easy to interpret from a Finnish perspective, but it seems that many in the audience were disappointed with the outcome.

The news is updated.