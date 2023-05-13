Eurovision final at 10 p.m. | Will Käärijä win the Eurovision Song Contest? This is all you need to know about the soon-to-be-started final

Saturday night culminates a dizzying Eurovision week that has made Finns crazy. Will win Wrapper Eurovision? Take Sweden Loreen after all, victory in front of Finland’s nose? What surprises will be seen in the finale?

This will all be revealed in the broadcast starting at 10 p.m. It’s going to be a long evening, because the broadcast lasts until past two in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Information about the Eurovision winner can be expected until the last moments.

You can watch the Eurovision final live on TV1 or Yle Areena. HS follows the Eurovision final closely throughout the evening In the visa reportreports on possible twists and turns during the competition and comments on the performances.

After finding out the result, HS interviews Käärijä and gives his comments. If Finland wins the Eurovision Song Contest, the excitement of the victory will be followed on HS’s website throughout the night.

The wrapper will perform in the final with his song Cha Cha Cha 13th place in the finals. Finland’s venue can be considered excellent. A total of 26 countries are participating in the final.

Here is all the essential information about the evening’s final:

How is Finland doing?

Finland winning the Eurovision Song Contest has not been a real possibility since 2006 in the same way as it is now.

Kääriiä has been one of the fans’ biggest favorites throughout the spring, and he has won several votes organized for fans. Käärijä videos have collected a huge number of views on social media. Finland has gone so crazy with the Käärijä drug that it’s hard to find good points of comparison.

On betting sites, Käärijä has still remained strong in second place alongside Sweden’s Loreen in recent days. Loreen’s chances of winning are estimated to be over 50 percent, Käärijä’s chances are around 20 percent. The other competitors are not judged to have real chances to win the competition. There will most likely be a Finland-Sweden international match.

Käärijä’s stage show was as before in Friday’s dress rehearsal.

Betting sites however, do not tell the whole truth. Their predictions are based on who people are betting on to win. At the moment, betting on Loreen’s win is attractive because the odds have remained reasonable and there is a high chance of winning.

The winder’s win might be the very thing that most of the bettors have not been able to foresee. If Jere Pöyhönen garners a massive number of public votes and manages to get a reasonable point pot from the expert councils, we have to start preparing market parties in Finland.

Loreen will almost certainly collect really hard points from the expert councils, but it will also have to fight hard against, for example, France, Spain and Israel. An even bigger mystery is how many public votes Loreen will get in the end. Can even Loreen’s overly clinical pop performance and history as a Eurovision winner drive away the public to vote for someone else?

What does Finland’s presentation look like?

On Friday in the afternoon, the first dress rehearsal of the final was organized in Liverpool’s Eurovision arena, which was followed by the international press.

Käärijä’s show was unchanged, and during the week the performance has clearly gained more confidence. In the song, especially towards the end of the song, Käärijä still has some catch, but it has been known since the beginning that it is the most difficult part of the performance. The most important thing is that the singing performance has also clearly improved during the week. The chorus has the right kind of power.

Käärijä’s stage performance will undoubtedly be remembered from the evening as a whole. There are very few similar wild performances in this year’s finale. Väärijä now has excellent opportunities to be remembered by everyone watching the final with his crazy show.

Käärijä’s appearance in the 13th of the final, i.e. exactly in the middle, is very good. It’s not too early for viewers to forget the song before they start voting. Before Käärijä, several ballad-driven songs are seen in a row, which only increases the effectiveness of Käärijä’s performance.

Loreen is still the most likely Eurovision winner.

Which other countries are competing for the win?

Although it is almost certain that the Eurovision win will go to either Finland or Sweden this year, you can never be completely sure of anything in Eurovision.

There are many other high-level performances in the competition, which will surely aim for a place in the top places. If something truly miraculous happens, even victory is not an excluded possibility for these countries.

It is worth noting that most of the countries that directly reached the finals (Ukraine, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, France and Germany) offer high-level performances.

Ukraine’s Tvorchi may rank high, but is unlikely to win.

Ukrainian Tvorchi stands out with its electronic pop song Heart of Steeland the singer of the duo by Jeffery Kenny the song sounds great. Like last year, Ukraine will probably also get a lot of public votes. The song was inspired by of the Ukrainian soldiers who defended the Azovstal steel factory in the war last spring.

French La Zarra serves up one of the best performances of the night with his song Evidently. As a vocal performance, the show compares to Loreen. Visually, the whole is quite simple, but a show that rises high into the sky works especially well on television. It is possible that France and Sweden will take away jury points from each other. This is what we hope for in Finland.

Spain participates in the same competition, especially for the points of expert juries. Blanca Paloman from the song Eaea lacks gore, but his vocal performance is also almost flawless, and the performance is polished to a stylish finish. It remains to be seen how much the song inspires the audience.

Israel’s Noa Kirel’s Unicorn song has become a big party hit.

Israel representative Noa Kirelin Unicorn has grown during five weeks in Liverpool into a giant hit, a party song that captivates the crowd on the dance floor. Almost every year there is at least one such song in Eurovision, and since Käärijä is not traditional party pop, Noa Kirel undoubtedly carries that mantle.

The end result can be a huge number of audience votes, especially when Israel performs right at the end of the final. Even expert councils can warm up to a song that seems to merge many completely different songs into three minutes.

Norway’s Alessandra’s song Queen of Kings became a big Tiktok hit at the beginning of the year.

Norwegian vocalist Alessandra enjoyed the greatest popularity Queen of Kings with his song perhaps even before Eurovision, when the song became a big Tiktok hit at the beginning of the year. In the finale, Alessandra performs in a good place (20th), and the powerful vocals have sounded clean in all performances. There is probably a good investment for Norway as well.

in Croatia Let 3, a rock band enjoying a cult reputation, may very well be the surprise of the night. Mama ŠČ! – the show is a wild mix from start to finish, which means it meets the need for humor of viusu fans, which is not satisfied in many shows this year. In addition to this, the song has a strong anti-war message, which hardly diminishes the song’s popularity. The performance venue is also the second last, so Croatia can fix itself a handsome audience vote pot.

See the order of appearance below:

How is the winner selected?

Last as in previous years, half of the points come from the expert judges of each country and half of the points from the audience of each country.

One change has been made this year as well: in addition to every participating country, public votes can now be cast from any country. The votes of these “non-Eurovision countries” are added together and presented as a single set of points.

In the final, the scores from previous years are announced as usual. First, the representative of each country tells the score given by the expert council of that country. The countries with 8, 10 and 12 points are announced again.

When the scores of the expert juries of all countries have been announced, we will start going through the public votes. They are announced in reverse order based on the council points. So the audience scores of the country with the fewest council points are heard first, then the audience scores of the country with the fewest council points and so on.

The winner is the country that gets the most combined audience and council points.

What else will be seen in the finale?

Coming soon there are 26 other performances in addition to the competition performances. The evening starts with last year’s five-time winner Kalush Orchestra Stephanie– song.

Before the evening’s performances, the performers of each country will show off in a flag parade, during which a number of Ukraine’s most famous Eurovision representatives will appear: Go_A, who came fifth in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, the winner of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest Jamalaplaced seventh in the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest Tina Karol and came second in the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest Vjerka Serdjutska.

Last year’s Eurovision representative and second runner-up appears in the interim program number Sam Ryder. In the pot show, the legendary Eurovision contestants of past years from around Europe (Mahmoud, Netta, Daði Freyr, Cornelia Jakobs, Duncan Laurence and a native of Liverpool Sonia) perform classic songs from Liverpool’s music history.

What happens after Saturday’s final?

If Finland wins, the discussion about where next year’s Eurovision can be held starts very quickly. Messukeskus in Helsinki has announced that it is willing to host the Eurovision Song Contest.

Tampere’s Nokia Arena is also considered a likely alternative. Organizing the Eurovision Song Contest is a huge undertaking, which would certainly also change Yle’s plans regarding the future of the New Music Contest.

Of course, the most acute effect of Finland’s win would be that Käärijä would need a market party. Havis Amanda has been taken away from Helsinki’s Kauppatori, but that will hardly stop the revelers from gathering in the square if Finland is declared the winner on the night between Saturday and Sunday. It is also assumed that there will be some kind of market party ahead. At the airport, Käärijä expects a boisterous reception, even if the ranking is, for example, second or third.

Correction 13.5. at 21:11 The story was mistakenly talking about the semifinals. Saturday is the Eurovision final.