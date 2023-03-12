Loreen, who won Sweden’s Eurovision qualifiers, or Melodifestivalen, is one of the favorites to win the entire competition in Liverpool in May.

Pre-favourite Loreen won Tattoowith his song Sweden’s Melodifestivalen, or the country’s national Eurovision qualifiers, on Saturday night.

Loreen received a full 12 points from almost all members of the international jury, says Ruotsin public broadcasting company SVT. In total, he got 177 points. Second came the duo Marcus & Martinus with a song Air.

“I am so grateful to the Swedes, I promise to do my absolute best,” thanked Loreen.

Eurovision will be held in Liverpool, UK in May. In 2012 in Azerbaijan, Loreen represented Sweden with her hit song Euphoria and won the entire singing competition.

Loreen is from Finland Wrapper perhaps the biggest opposition in Eurovision, as he is the betting office’s favorite to win. Eurovisionworld, which gathers predictions from different agencies, gives Loreen a 37 percent chance of winning.

If Loreen wins in Liverpool, he will make history. According to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, the only performer who has won Eurovision twice is from Ireland Johnny Logan.