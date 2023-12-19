Eurovision | Could Finland boycott Eurovision if Israel is participating? This is how Yle's manager answers

Yleisradio's head of creative content and media, Ville Vilén, says that hundreds of messages have been sent to Ylein calling for Finland's withdrawal from the Eurovision Song Contest.

of Iceland the musicians' union FTT demands that Iceland be left out of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest held in the spring if Israel is allowed to participate in the competition. For example, it tells about it Sky News. The European Broadcasting Union EBU, which organizes Eurovision publicly at the beginning of December, the list of participants for next spring's competition, in which Israel is included along with 36 other countries.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has ​​also received hundreds of demands for Ireland to be left out if Israel is allowed to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Irish newspaper of The Journal according to RTÉ, by the end of last week, almost 500 e-mails had been sent, which were apparently prepared using the same message base. According to the messages, “Israel's participation in next year's Eurovision tarnishes the reputation of the entire contest,” The Journal reports.

Requirements the background is the war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, which began on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel. About 1,400 Israelis have been reported killed in that attack and since. Almost 19,000 Palestinians have died in Israeli military operations.

Objections to Israel's use of force have grown as the war has progressed, and for example on Monday Human Rights Watch accused Israel of using hunger as a weapon against the Palestinians, for example by restricting the access of food, water and fuel to Gaza.

“ “The conflict in Gaza is different from attacking Russia.”

Also Similar messages have been sent to public radio as RTÉ in Ireland. The messages call for Finland's withdrawal from the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates, says Yleisradio's head of creative content and media Ville Vilén. He himself says that he has received dozens of messages, and similar messages have come to other nobles as well.

“There have been quite a lot of them, but they are clearly systematic: the same message in English with different names. Then you have to approach it as a disturbance system with a broader background. Judging by the names of the senders, I'm not at all sure – so this is speculation – that they were sent by any real people. But there are definitely them too,” says Ville Vilén.

“If a person with a Finnish name sends me a copied message in English, it's a bit special.”

Vilén says, that the requirements do not affect Yleisradio's operations, as the main focus is currently on the New Music competition, where Finland's Eurovision representative is selected.

“We have UMK coming up, which is connected to Eurovision, but has its own show in Tampere,” says Vilén. “That's the first thing we think about, and things like this don't affect it at all. It's a long way to Eurovision, almost half a year. Those are the competitions organized by the EBU that we have decided to participate in, and the EBU does look at who is there. But we are monitoring the situation and we are terribly worried and sorry about what is happening in Gaza.”

According to Vilén, Yle has discussed the situation in Gaza, especially with representatives of other Nordic broadcasting companies, and Yle is especially monitoring the EBU's attitude to the situation.

Standard The Israel boycott is compared to 2022, when Russia was excluded from Eurovision after it attacked Ukraine. Vilén says that Russia and Israel cannot be compared to each other in this respect.

“We are not reacting in the same way as to the situation in Russia. From our point of view, the conflict in the Gaza Strip, although it is gruesome, has been going on for a long time and it is different from Russia attacking another independent state in Europe.”

Attention has been paid to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians before in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest. Demands for a boycott were presented, for example in 2018when more than 140 artists from 18 different countries signed a petition calling for a boycott of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest organized by Israel statement.

All do not agree with Vilén, for example, on the comparison of the actions of Russia and Israel. Vice-chairman of the Sumud organization that was established in Finland this year, which promotes the rights of Palestinians Autumn Räsänen says that Israel should be treated like Russia in this regard.

“In the same way that Russia has nothing to do with Eurovision because of the war of aggression and war crimes, Israel should also have nothing to do with Eurovision because of this occupation and the genocide in Gaza,” says Räsänen.

Sumud has discussed the matter, for example, in his meeting held on Monday, where it was decided to demand that Yleisradio use its influence in the EBU in order to exclude Israel from Eurovision. According to Räsänen, Finnish artists and citizens should also appeal to Yleisradio to make such a decision.

Correction 19.12. 4:49 p.m.: Changed the main image of the article. The photo was mistakenly the Czech Eurovision representative Vesna, not the Israeli representative Noa Kirel.