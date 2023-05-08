Eurovision | Can the children be allowed to stay up until two and watch Eurovision? This is how the sleep researcher answers

Käärijä, Finland’s Eurovision representative, has also become a children’s favorite. The wrapper will appear in Liverpool next week, however, only when the youngest of the family should already be in the land of sleep.

Finland from the Eurovision representative Käärijä, that is Jere from Pöyhö has also become a favorite of the youngest in the family.

Käärijä will perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool next week only after many people’s bedtime has already passed.

Finland will compete in the 1st semi-final on Tuesday, May 9. The live broadcast starts at 22:00 Finnish time and, according to preliminary information, will last until 24:15. The wrapper competes in performance spot 15, i.e. he is the last to go on stage.

If Käärijä makes it to the finals, there will be more supervision. The live final broadcast will start on Saturday, May 13 at 22:00 Finnish time and will not end until the following day at around 02:10.

Now many families are worrying about how late they can let their children be supervised and what kind of consequences it can have.

Research professor at THL Timo Partonen is absolute: he does not recommend keeping children – and not necessarily adults either – up to half the night on weekdays. According to Partonen, it is clear that if the children stay up past midnight on weekdays, it will be a stressful morning for the whole family.

“Can the semi-final broadcast be recorded and watched only the next day?” Partonen immediately suggests.

Partonen is a docent of psychiatry who is particularly familiar with sleep and the circadian rhythm.

If the children stay up too late on weekdays, they will probably be scraped out of their beds with a spatula the next morning.

“There’s no way to wake up for school or daycare. We are tired and irritable, and eventually we get busy,” says Partonen.

A person’s need for sleep changes with age. An adult can withstand one night of less sleep better than children, whose need for sleep is still significantly greater.

Even one night that is too short causes a child to have a big sleep deficit, says Partonen.

“Lack of sleep has an immediate effect on the child’s day: alertness, concentration and attentiveness. This kind of sleep deprivation can even be dangerous, as it can expose the child to accidents and even accidents if he has to move alone in traffic.”

But humaneven a child, doesn’t always understand his own best.

That is, if it happens that the child stays awake despite all the warnings, according to Partonen, one night of little sleep cannot cause irreversible damage.

“The lack of sleep is then caught the next night. The child will probably start to get tired early the next day.”

Partonen has a more lenient attitude to supervising the weekend. He thinks it’s fine to let the children stay awake on Saturday as long as they can, if they still have the opportunity to sleep longer on Sunday.

“On Sunday, it’s worth going outside in the afternoon. It refreshes, but at the same time helps to ensure that sleep comes at a normal time in the evening.”