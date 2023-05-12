Cradle of artists. It is how Eurovision could be defined, the musical contest that has invaded this week the city that saw The Beatles grow and that ends on Saturday with its grand final gala. From it, or rather, from the 66 editions that the contest has, myths have been born in the representative countries, so that year after year a list of approximately 37 countries strive to place their proposals at the top of the classification. . And on Saturday, the tables, the points and the staging, sometimes folkloric, will return to win the crystal microphone. Although the work is not for a day, but the performances of pop, rock, indie or light music are valued from the moment they become known. And there are already favourites. Who will have the honor of organizing the festival next year? For the second consecutive year, Spain slips into the top 5, although it does not scratch the first position. Who are your rivals?

Sweden seeks to make history

Times Sweden have won 1974 ABBA – ‘Waterloo’ 1984 Herreys – ‘Diggi-Loo Diggi-Law’ 1991 Carola – ‘Fångad av en stormvind’ 1999 C. Nilsson – ‘Take Me To Your Heaven’ 2012 Loreen – ‘Euphoria’ 2015 Måns Zelmerlöw – ‘Heroes’ Times Sweden have won 1974 ABBA – ‘Waterloo’ 1984 Herreys – ‘Diggi-Loo Diggi-Law’ 1991 Carola – ‘Fångad av en stormvind’ 1999 C. Nilsson – ‘Take Me To Your Heaven’ 2012 Loreen – ‘Euphoria’ 2015 Måns Zelmerlöw – ‘Heroes’ Times Sweden have won 1974 ABBA – ‘Waterloo’ 1984 Herreys – ‘Diggi-Loo Diggi-Law’ 1991 Carola – ‘Fångad av en stormvind’ 1999 C. Nilsson – ‘Take Me To Your Heaven’ 2012 Loreen – ‘Euphoria’ 2015 Måns Zelmerlöw – ‘Heroes’ Times Sweden have won 1974 ABBA – ‘Waterloo’ 1984 Herreys – ‘Diggi-Loo Diggi-Law’ 1991 Carola – ‘Fångad av en stormvind’ 1999 C. Nilsson – ‘Take Me To Your Heaven’ 2012 Loreen – ‘Euphoria’ 2015 Måns Zelmerlöw – ‘Heroes’

Sweden is working this year to match the country that has won Eurovision the most times. Ireland, who were eliminated in the first semi-final, have seven victories, although Sweden, who this year sweeps all the bookmakers, could match them on Saturday. Loreen, an artist who already knows the Eurovision ins and outs, will take the stage with ‘Tattoo’ to achieve what has never been achieved at this festival. She will be the first artist to win the crystal microphone twice. And the bet is decided. As were the songs with which this Nordic country achieved the top positions at the festival. «Waterloo; i was defeated, you won the war; Waterloo; promise to love you forever more». It is, without a doubt, the best-known song in the entire history of the festival. ‘Waterloo’ was Sweden’s first victory and ‘Tattoo’ wins integers to achieve, once again, being one of the best-known songs of the contest.

See also NBA: drastic sanction receives quintet for 'letting themselves win' A ‘Cha cha cha’ to trace history

Times Finland has won 2006 Lordi – ‘Hard Rock Hallelujah’ Times Finland has won 2006 Lordi – ‘Hard Rock Hallelujah’ Times Finland has won 2006 Lordi – ‘Hard Rock Hallelujah’ Times Finland has won 2006 Lordi – ‘Hard Rock Hallelujah’

Finland doesn’t have a great Eurovision track record. Only once, in 2006, did he win. It was with a staging and a bizarre group. And this year, his representative is of the same suit. Although musically speaking, ‘Cha cha cha’ is much more catchy and upbeat than that ‘Hard Rock Hallelujah’ that in 2006 won the crystal microphone. She is the second favorite in the betting, so Käärijä does not have it difficult to improve her country’s trajectory. Finland have finished in last place ten times – they have participated on 51 occasions – and have scored zero points three years. What’s more, even up to seven times he failed to pass the semifinals. It may be why Finland is so excited about their representative this year. We will have to wait, but the war is with its neighboring country.

Ukraine, in the battle for a new victory

Times Ukraine have won 2004 Ruslana – ‘Wild Dances’ 2016 Jamala – ‘1944’ 2022 Kalush Orchestra – ‘Stefania’ Times Ukraine have won 2004 Ruslana – ‘Wild Dances’ 2016 Jamala – ‘1944’ 2022 Kalush Orchestra – ‘Stefania’ Times Ukraine have won 2004 Ruslana – ‘Wild Dances’ 2016 Jamala – ‘1944’ 2022 Kalush Orchestra – ‘Stefania’ Times Ukraine have won 2004 Ruslana – ‘Wild Dances’ 2016 Jamala – ‘1944’ 2022 Kalush Orchestra – ‘Stefania’

From the subway converted into a bunker in Kiev’s very Independence Square, a symbol already known for the war in Ukraine, the Tvorchi duo was selected, who already tried to go to the European festival in 2020. Now they arrive in Liverpool with a music proposal electronics that stomps the main positions in the classification. They seek to revalidate the first position that their successors achieved last year. A victory in the middle of the war that has prevented them from organizing the festival in kyiv. With ‘Heart of steel’ they are looking for a fourth crystal microphone in an edition for which they have not had to go through the semifinals, despite not belonging to the ‘Big Five’. Although it will not be for successes. Ukraine is one of the most successful countries at the festival, having placed eleven times in the top 10

Times France have won 1961 J. Pascal – ‘Nous les amoureux’ 1965 F. Gall – ‘Poupée de cire, poupée de son’ 1972 Vicky Leandros – ‘Après toi’ 1973 A. David – ‘You recognize yourself’ 1983 C. Hermès – ‘Si la vie est cadeau’ Times France have won 1961 J. Pascal – ‘Nous les amoureux’ 1965 F. Gall – ‘Poupée de cire, poupée de son’ 1972 Vicky Leandros – ‘Après toi’ 1973 A. David – ‘You recognize yourself’ 1983 C. Hermès – ‘Si la vie est cadeau’ Times France have won 1961 J. Pascal – ‘Nous les amoureux’ 1965 F. Gall – ‘Poupée de cire, poupée de son’ 1972 Vicky Leandros – ‘Après toi’ 1973 A. David – ‘You recognize yourself’ 1983 C. Hermès – ‘Si la vie est cadeau’ Times France have won 1961 J. Pascal – ‘Nous les amoureux’ 1965 F. Gall – ‘Poupée de cire, poupée de son’ 1972 Vicky Leandros – ‘Après toi’ 1973 A. David – ‘You recognize yourself’ 1983 C. Hermès – ‘Si la vie est cadeau’

If there is a performance that you do not need to see to know what country it is about, it is that of La Zarra. ‘Evidently’. Well yes, France, which has obtained the crystal microphone up to five times, could be on its way to getting the sixth, after being one of the big surprises of the edition and not stopping rising in the bookmakers. And it is that although France is one of the few that manages to go to the final without going through the semifinal, it has not managed to win since 1983. This could be its year, although it has a lot to fight for. One of the ‘Big five’ is in the top 5, but in third place. The great diva of this 67th edition, as Eurofans have dubbed her, will rise lucid with a spectacular orchestral ballad and wind and piano arrangements, which later becomes a danceable theme. With a simple bet but careful in detail. A totally French bet for a totally heterogeneous festival.

The Spanish goalkeeper stomps

Times Spain has won 1968 Massiel – ‘La, la, la’ 1969 Salome – ‘I live singing’ Times Spain has won 1968 Massiel – ‘La, la, la’ See also New exclusive edition S line plus for the Audi e-tron 1969 Salome – ‘I live singing’ Times Spain has won 1968 Massiel – ‘La, la, la’ 1969 Salome – ‘I live singing’ Times Spain has won 1968 Massiel – ‘La, la, la’ 1969 Salome – ‘I live singing’

The bar is high. Getting to match the position that Chanel garnered last year is no easy task. But Blanca Paloma and her ‘Eaea’ can’t resist anything «Who comes to a contest to lose?» She asked herself the other day. Her pulse does not tremble, not even her voice. And she sees that her flamenco theme, a genre with which Spain has only participated two other times, is staggering the experts and bookmakers on a daily basis. He does not go down from the top 5. And according to the latter, she would not approve scraping, but she could dispute a fourth or third place. Because in the battle between Sweden and Finland it seems impossible to get involved, although we will have to see the behavior of televoting and how it affects the citizens of non-participating countries being able to vote. And Blanca Paloma is popular in Latin America. It will also be necessary to see if the myths, as myths, are fulfilled or not. She acts in the first batch, and the past says that this is a point against. Although there is no resistance to an archer like Blanca Paloma. It will be around 10:00 p.m., but due to the rehearsals, there are good feelings. They are 54 years without winning, but two consecutive in the top 5.

Empowerment and folklore top the top 10

Israel, Norway or the United Kingdom are some of the other candidates who have a chance not to win, except by surprise, but to remain in the top ten of an edition as colorful as it is picturesque in its performances and representatives. With empowering messages or performances reminiscent of great hits from past editions – Israel’s is reminiscent of Chanel’s – the participating countries seek to attract all possible voters, hence the variation in bets.

Although put to see, those who are between the five and ten best do not reap great victories in the festival of European music. If not tell Norway, which only has three crystal microphones. Although that is why some of them have such different styles year after year. And it is that the trajectory does not matter but the staging and the song. Folkloric, fun, lively and catchy. It is what Artificial Intelligence predicts what a good candidate has to be to win Eurovision. Now we just have to wait.