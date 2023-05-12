Eurovision | Behind Finland’s five-point performance is “Benke” Rydman, who has already piloted Sweden to victory once: “The Swedish team looked on with an evil eye”

When Finland won the ice hockey world championship in 1995, the national team was piloted by a Swedish head coach Curt “Curre” Lindstrom. That’s when Sweden fell in the final.

It is quite possible that a similar pattern will occur on Saturday in the Eurovision final, because Finland’s representative Wrapper the creative director responsible for the program’s overall appearance and “coaching” is Swedish Fredrik “Benke” Rydman.

So is he going to “make a curret”?

“Hopefully. It would be a great honor,” says Rydman.

Eurovision Käärijä and Sweden have already been predicted for the final before this week Loreen’s battle for victory between.

“Of course, I know the Swedish team very well, they are my friends. When I’ve seen them in the corridors of the arena, they’ve looked at me with a very bad eye that ‘you went over there to the other side’. A twinkle in the corner of his eye, of course,” Rydman says and laughs.

“Sweden has done so well in Eurovision so many times. A Swedish newspaper asked me who I wanted to win the games. Whichever one wins, I’d kind of be the winner anyway.”

However, in Rydman’s opinion, Finland’s victory would be more fun for the competition.

“I’ve heard that there has been a bit of a stir in Finland about Käärijä, people are crazy about green things and give a lot of support to Käärijä. It would be great to be a part of that.”

Swedish Fredrik “Benke” Rydman is the creative director responsible for the overall look of the Käärijä program.

Rhythm will give a phone interview on Wednesday evening from Stockholm, where he flew after Tuesday’s semi-final. He says he will fly back to Liverpool on Saturday, even though it wasn’t originally planned.

“At first we thought that I wouldn’t be needed in the final anymore, but it’s a psychological thing. Because of the team spirit, it’s good that I’m there. I can warm up Käärijä a bit, give him instructions on how to perform and what to think. Helps him get to the right energy level, among other things,” says Rydman.

Rydman already has one Eurovision win in his pocket, because he answered the Swedish one Måns Zelmerlöwin of the show in 2015 when he won the fives Heroes– song. The performance is especially remembered for the fact that he moved around the stage with a small animated stickman friend. It was Rydman’s invention.

In Finland’s performance in Liverpool, Käärijä’s giant silhouette rises in the background. For that, Rydman gives credit to the other team members, but he says that he invented the long tongue that slides out of the silhouette’s mouth.

“I had the idea that it is like a Finnish lion,” says Rydman.

In Käärijä’s performance, the long tongue of the large silhouette in the background resembles the lion of the Finnish coat of arms.

Rhythm48, is a dancer by background and currently single Sweden’s most famous and respected choreographers. He is especially known for the dance group he founded, Bounce Streetdance Company, which operated between 1997 and 2010. The group, which toured throughout Europe, became a real dance phenomenon in Sweden, whose last show at Globen was sold out five times in one weekend.

Since 2009, Rydman has worked both as a choreographer and director. The ballet-trained Swede is also good at hip-hop, and he has often mixed these dance styles in an original way in many of his works. He has even danced a duet himself with an industrial robot.

“ “I think that at UMK you have a better budget for each performance number than in Sweden [Melodifestivaalilla]”

In 2013, Rydman was responsible for Malmö’s Eurovision interim program. He has also worked with many famous artists, such as To Avicii and Robyn’s with.

In April, the Finnish director of the Stockholm City Theatre Maria Sid appointed Rydman as one of his theater’s new house directors.

After working in large arenas, you might think that the Finnish UMK feels like a too small playground.

“Sometimes you can have a really big budget and it still doesn’t work. Sometimes the budget is very limited and you can still do good things. It’s more about finding artists and good ideas and implementing them with the tools that are available,” says Rydman.

“Honestly, I think you have a better budget for each performance number at UMK than in Sweden [Melodifestivaalilla].”

‘Fredrik “Benke” Rydman has worked as creative director of UMK for two years and one could imagine that he will continue to work in Finland. “Indeed. I’ve had a lot of fun both on a personal level and professionally it’s been challenging and developing.”

Rhythm has been part of the Finns’ camp for longer, as he started cooperating with UMK two years ago. Rydman says he was flattered when he received a job offer from Finland. Admittedly, he didn’t know much beforehand about UMK or its artists or the level of the competition. The corresponding competition in Sweden, Melodifestivalen, is a huge event compared to UMK.

UMK’s skilled and good creative team, which also had a lot of humor, made an immediate impression on him.

“I thought with prejudice that maybe they are typical Finns who are quiet and don’t say what they think. For a person who doesn’t know many Finns, it’s quite common to think like that. But it was quite the opposite,” says Rydman.

“I realized that there are nice people here who are nice to work with and we can come up with something really good together. Of course, it was challenging to become a creative leader in the group and start managing those processes.”

Benke Rydman is a well-known dancer and choreographer in his home country. Rydman, who has a strong ballet and hip-hop background, has made several distinctive and memorable performances in his career, mixing different dance styles. He was photographed in Stockholm at a dance hall that he has founded.

Rhythm says that he often looks for inspiration for song performances on the Internet. That’s what he also did when he designed Zelmerlöw Hero-song performance. He googled and found a video of a little guy with an umbrella.

Also Käärijän Cha Cha Cha – after hearing the song, Rydman started googling. Suddenly he came across strange pictures of dogs with glittery testicles.

“People had put glitter on their dogs’ testicles. It had become a super weird trend. It made me smile when I saw the picture. I can’t really explain it, but there was something about it in the picture that somehow fit Käärijä’s song.”

According to Rydman, the leashes used in the show were inspired by the images, and the glitter can be seen on the Cha Cha Cha dancers. Those glitterballs are not visible in Käärijä’s performance, but they have nevertheless inspired the atmosphere and energy of the performance.

“The dog’s balls reflect well the tension, aggression and madness of the song.”

Rydman says his strength is the ability to create powerful stage images that stand out and that people remember. The choreography background also has the advantage that he masters storytelling, and it is perhaps Rydman’s handprint that is most clearly visible in Käärijä’s performance.

“People can feel the show, even if they don’t understand it. It’s like a little story.”

The song has two parts, an aggressive first part, followed by release and lightness. According to Rydman, attempts have been made to emphasize that difference even more in the performances seen in Liverpool.

For Rydman this year was offered the opportunity to do Loreen’s show as well, but she had to refuse the job because of her UMK pesti. There just wasn’t enough time for both.

“Maybe it’s a good thing now that I’m not on both sides,” he says.

According to Rydman, if she wins, Loreen will become the first woman who has managed to win the Eurovision Song Contest twice. At the same time, Sweden would join Ireland with a record seven wins.

The final ranking of Finland and Sweden in Eurovision will be seen late on Saturday evening.

“However, another country will pass by.”