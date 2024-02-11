Eurovision | An unknown humorist Windows95man became Finland's wit representative – Who is he?

Multidisciplinary artist Teemu Keisteri originally created his Windows95man character for the Flow festival. His partner, Henri Piispanen, wasn't even supposed to get on the UMK stage.

Windows95 man and Henri Piispanen won this year's New Music Competition with their song on Saturday No Rules. The duo is relatively unknown to the general public.

Behind Windows95man is a multidisciplinary artist Teemu Keisteri (b. 1985). The character wearing the logo shirt and short denim shorts of Microsoft's old operating system was created for the 2013 Flow festival, where Keisteri performed as a DJ.

Since then, Windows95man has become a popular performer and DJ, who has also done bigger gigs, for example at the City of Helsinki's New Year's party 2022 and last year's five-second Wrapper as a warm-up artist for an ice rink gig.

As a visual artist, one of Keister's best-known trademarks is the colorful Ukkeli figure, which you have seen at art exhibitions, for example. Keisteri also runs the Kalleria art gallery in Kallio, Helsinki.

No Rules -the title of the song is a kind of motto for Keister. Already published in 2016 In an interview with HS Keisteri said that if he were to lead a cult, it would have three rules: no rules (no rules), why not (why not) and maximum (full).

to No Rules in charge of vocal sections Henri Piispanen (b. 1994) is a musician who works as a singer-multi-instrumentalist in the band Pasa.

Piispanen is also a voice actor whose roles include children's programs Group in Hau performing police dog Vainu.

Piispanen has said before that he was originally supposed to be No Rules in the song only as a producer. However, Piispanen sang the demo version of the song and thus ended up on the UMK stage.

Keister and Piispanen said on Saturday night before their victory that they will participate in Eurovision, even if Israel, which is the subject of boycott demands, participates. However, they said they hoped Israel would not participate in the competition.

Finland and the visa countries have called for a boycott of the singing competition if Israel is allowed to participate. The basis is Israel's actions in the Gaza war.

The European broadcasting company EBU announced in December that Israel could participate in the contest, and it has not commented on the subject since then. In January, more than 1,400 music industry professionals in Finland signed a petition demanding Yleisradio to boycott Eurovision.

Is it is possible that there will be changes to Windows95man's name and performance outfit before Eurovision. The use of brand names is not allowed in the singing competition.

Keisteri hinted before the win that the duo has plans for going to Eurovision, but he didn't agree to tell more about them after the win.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmö, Sweden, from the 7th to the 11th. May.