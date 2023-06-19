Monday, June 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Eurovision | A place was found in Vantaa for the scroll mural

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Eurovision | A place was found in Vantaa for the scroll mural

The scroll painting will be on the wall of Prisma in Tikkurila. The artist can choose the work to be realized himself.

Finland The mural in honor of the success of the Eurovision candidate Käärijä will be on the wall of Prisma in Tikkurila.

According to the city of Vantaa, the artist will be selected through an invitation procedure during June.

The city invites three to four artists or artistic working groups to the draft phase, to whom it pays the draft fees.

When the drafts are completed, the public can vote for their favorites. The final choice of the artwork to be realized is made by the artist Jere Pöyhönen self.

The painting of the work starts in August, and it can be seen best from Tikkurait when it is finished.

#Eurovision #place #Vantaa #scroll #mural

See also  Reader's Opinion | The difficult situation in health care is also reflected in social services
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Four earthquakes shake Fortuna in nine hours

Four earthquakes shake Fortuna in nine hours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result