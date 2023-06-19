Eurovision | A place was found in Vantaa for the scroll mural

The scroll painting will be on the wall of Prisma in Tikkurila. The artist can choose the work to be realized himself.

Finland The mural in honor of the success of the Eurovision candidate Käärijä will be on the wall of Prisma in Tikkurila.

According to the city of Vantaa, the artist will be selected through an invitation procedure during June.

The city invites three to four artists or artistic working groups to the draft phase, to whom it pays the draft fees.

When the drafts are completed, the public can vote for their favorites. The final choice of the artwork to be realized is made by the artist Jere Pöyhönen self.

The painting of the work starts in August, and it can be seen best from Tikkurait when it is finished.