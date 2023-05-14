Eurovision 2023, winner: who won the Song Contest

EUROVISION 2023 WINNER – Who won the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 which saw the final broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, Saturday 13 May 2023? The winner was… NEWS UPDATE…

Singers

But which are the singers competing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023? Here they are in order of appearance tonight for the final:

🇦🇹 Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar? 🇵🇹 Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coração 🇨🇭 Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun 🇵🇱 Poland: Blanka – Solo 🇷🇸 Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra – Évidemment 🇨🇾 Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea 🇸🇪 Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo 🇦🇱 Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni – Two Lives 🇪🇪 Estonia: Alika – Bridges 🇫🇮 Finland: Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha 🇨🇿 Czech Republic: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown 🇦🇺 Australia: Voyager – Promise 🇧🇪 Belgium: Gustaph – Because Of You 🇦🇲 Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover 🇲🇩 Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna 🇺🇦 Ukraine: Tvorchi – Heart of Steel 🇳🇴 Norway: Alessandra – Queen of Kings 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter 🇱🇹 Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay 🇬🇧 Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn 🇸🇮 Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem 🇭🇷 Croatia: Let 3 – Mama ŠČ! 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

Streaming and TV

We have seen the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, Saturday 13 May. The airing will be from 20.35. Commenting on Mara Maionchi and Gabriele Corsi. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs broadcast by Rai via the internet connection on PCs, tablets and smartphones.