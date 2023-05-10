Everything you need to know about the singer who will perform on stage at the Eurovision Song Contest tonight

Singer, actress and presenter: at just 22 years old, Noah Kirel was chosen to represent Israel at theEurovision 2023 with the song unicorns. Born in 2001, the singer is a well-known face in the country, both for her songs and for the controversies that have involved her.

Eurovision 2023: Noa Kirel represents Israel — The dream in the drawer of the very young Noah Kirel it was just that of become a singerAnd. A wish that, thanks to the coast and Noa’s dedication, came true in a very short time and with great results and recognitions. his song, unicornsin fact it is among the 37 songs competing at the Eurovision Song Cosntest ed was chosen by the Music Commission which every year Israel establishes to decree its own representative in the competition at the international music festival out of over 78 proposals. See also Augusta Masters: time and where to see the return of Tiger Woods to the tournament

who is NOA KIREL — Noah Kirel was born in Ra’anana, a small town not far from Tel Aviv, the April 10, 2001, from parents of Austrian and Moroccan origins. Noa from a very young age, she immediately develops a big one passion for music and entertainment more generally and, at the age of only ten, he took his first steps in the entertainment world. Noa and her family, in fact, take part in the Israeli television program Pocherzwhere parents help their children achieve their dreams. His career in the music business begins only three years later, at 13, with the debut single Medabrim. From then on, a string of singles followed, culminating in the release of her first studio album, Kfulareleased in 2018. From 2015 to today there are over 30 singles released by Noa Kirel, who boasts over one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

the controversy — In Israel, however, the very young Noa Kirel is not known only for being a famous singer. In the early days of her career, in fact, the singer has been at the center of a controversy which then involved the whole state. At the center of the question is a piece by Noa, Killer, published when the girl was only 14 years old. According to Israeli public opinion, the text and images of the song were tfar too provocative for a girl of that age. Indeed, the matter was discussed within the Parliament of Israel. See also Scandal: player misses the World Cup in Qatar for an orgy, video