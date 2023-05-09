After triumphing in 2012 in Baku with the song “Euphoria”, the 40-year-old singer returns to the competition in Liverpool with the song “Tattoo”

The day of Eurovision 2023 has arrived and among the artists ready to enchant and entertain the public from all over the world in the first semifinal is the super favorite Loreenrepresentative of Sweden and former winner of theEurovision Song Contest in 2012 with the song Euphoria.

Who is Loreen? — Born in 1983, Loreen was born in the Swedish capital, daughter of Moroccan immigrants of Berber origin. Born Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, Loreen became famous in Sweden in 2004 when she participated in the talent show Idol, finishing in fourth place. It was precisely the talent show that launched her into the world of entertainment, both as a singer and as a TV presenter.

The debut at Melodifestivalen in 2011 — In 2011 he made his debut at melodi festivalsthe program with which Sweden chooses its own representative for the Eurovision Song Contest, without being able to qualify for the final. She tried again, successfully, the following year by presenting the song Euphoria. A triumph at home and, a few months later, also on the Eurovision stage in Baku.

A bit like Maneskin, Loreen’s victory at the Eurovision Song Contest also gave her popularity outside of Sweden, making them conquer gold and platinum records in several European countries. With an album of unreleased songs under her belt, Loreen attempted classification for Eurovision again in 2017, but failed to make it to the final.

The fourth attempt — At the beginning of 2023, the Swedish singer-songwriter’s fourth attempt succeeded. The passage brought on this occasion is precisely Tattoosthe one with which she competes in Liverpool at Eurovision 2023, written by Loreen herself together with Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Jimmy Jansson, Loreen Talhaoui, Peter Boström and Thomas G:son.

Loreen between coming out and activism — Early 2017 Loreen came out, revealing that he is bisexual, while in 2021 he confirmed that he was in a relationship with a boy, preferring to keep his identity confidential. The 40-year-old has always accompanied her passion for music with her own political activism, coming to criticize the violations of human rights in Azerbaijan in the year of her participation in Eurovision, while a few months later she flew to Belarus to meet prisoners and political opponents .

Last year she was among the artists who performed at the charity event Sverige samlas och hjälper in Sweden to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees, forced to leave the country after the invasion by Russia.