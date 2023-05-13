Eurovision 2023, when Marco Mengoni (Italy) sings: timetable

When does Marco Mengoni (Italy) sing today, May 13, in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, scheduled at 8.35 pm on Rai 1? We tell you right away: the Italian singer who will take part in the event with his “Two lives” will take the stage of the Liverpool Arena for eleventh, immediately after Albania. In all, 26 singers will perform tonight. Being Marco eleventh, his performance should not arrive late in the evening, but around 21.20-22 (indicative, unofficial time). Below is the complete lineup with the order of appearance of all the singers, including Marco Mengoni:

Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar? Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coração Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun Poland: Blanka – Solo Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava France: La Zarra – Évidemment Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje Italy: Marco Mengoni – Two Lives Estonia: Alika – Bridges Finland: Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha Czech Republic: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown Australia: Voyager – Promise Belgium: Gustaph – Because Of You Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna Ukraine: Tvorchi – Heart of Steel Norway: Alexandra – Queen of Kings Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem Croatia: Let 3 – Mama ŠČ! UK: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

Streaming and TV

Where to see the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on live TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast on Rai 2 (the semifinals) and on Rai 1 (the final) on Tuesday 9 May, Thursday 11 May and Saturday 13 May. The broadcast will be from 21 for the semi-finals; from 20.35 for the final. Commenting on Mara Maionchi and Gabriele Corsi. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs broadcast by Rai via the internet connection on PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How to vote

We have seen when Marco Mengoni (timetable) sings in the final, but how do you vote for the singers competing at Eurovision 2023? One of the most awaited moments for the public is that of televoting. Also this year there are three possible voting methods:

Via SMS: by sending an SMS to the number 475.475.0 + the code of the artist to vote from 01 to 26 (with a cost of 0.50 euro for each valid vote)

By telephone: by calling 894.222 + the code of the artist you wish to televote from 01 to 26 (at a cost of €0.51 for each valid vote)

Via App: even from the official Eurovision application for iOS and Android it will be possible to express up to 5 preferences.

​Citizens residing in Italy can participate in the voting for the first semi-final on Tuesday 9 May and in those for the final evening. In this second case, however, it will not be possible to give preference to the Italian competitor, Marco Mengoni.