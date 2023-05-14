All the votes assigned by the Italian jury and those that foreign juries have assigned to Italy

the moment ofAnnouncement of votes in the Eurovision Song Contest is undoubtedly the most anticipated. So let’s see in detail how the juries voted in this 2023 edition. At the end of the jury vote, Italy was third with 176 votes behind Sweden with 340 and Israel with 177.

Eurovision 2023: The votes given by the Italian jury — The members of the jury of Italian experts are: the journalist and radio host Charles Massarini who is its president, then the singer and actress Tuscanythe musician and vocal coach Maria Grazia Fontanathe journalist of Tv Smiles and Songs Stephanie Zizzari and actor and radio host Fabrizio D’Alessio. Here are the points awarded by the Italian judges:

12 y Israel – Noa Kirel with Unicorn

– Noa Kirel with 10 to Ukraine – Tvorchi with Heart of Steel

8 to Sweden – Loreen with Tattoo

7 to Czechia – Vesna with My Sister’s Crown

6 to Estonia – Alika with bridges

5 to Armenia – Brunette with Future Lovers

4 to Switzerland – Remo Forrer with Watergun

3 to Lithuania – Monika Linkytė with Stay

2 to Belgium – Gustaph with Because of You

1 to Serbia – Luke Black with Samo mi e spava

All votes taken by Italy at Eurovision 2023 — Let’s see below which countries have given at least one point to Italy. For each we indicate the name and number of points assigned to Marco Mengoni and his Two lives.

Ukraine: 2

Latvia: 3

Netherlands: 0

Malta: 10

Moldova: 10

Ireland: 0

San Marino: 12

Azerbaijan: 6

Austria: 12

France: 2

Finland: 0

Belgium: 7

Germany: 4

Portugal: 0

Sweden: 0

Croatia: 12

Estonia: 5

Armenia: 0

Poland: 6

Romania: 12

Iceland: 0

Serbia: 2

Cyprus: 5

Norway: 6

Switzerland: 8

Australia: 1

Denmark: 0

Spain: 10

Israel: 0

Sweden: 7

Georgia: 8

Czechia: 4

Slovenia: 12

Greece: 0

Albania: 2

Lithuania: 0

United Kingdom: 2

The countries that gave 12 points to Italy — So the countries that gave the maximum, ie 12 points to Italy, are: San Marino, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia and Romania.