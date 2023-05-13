Eurovision 2023: singers and lineup of the final

What is the lineup (release order) of the singers who will take part in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, scheduled tonight – Saturday 13 May – at 20.30 on Rai 1? Finalists will perform this evening, including our Marco Mengoni. Here is the order of performance of the 26 artists, representing as many countries, in tonight’s final:

🇦🇹 Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar? 🇵🇹 Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coração 🇨🇭 Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun 🇵🇱 Poland: Blanka – Solo 🇷🇸 Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra – Évidemment 🇨🇾 Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea 🇸🇪 Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo 🇦🇱 Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni – Two Lives 🇪🇪 Estonia: Alika – Bridges 🇫🇮 Finland: Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha 🇨🇿 Czech Republic: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown 🇦🇺 Australia: Voyager – Promise 🇧🇪 Belgium: Gustaph – Because Of You 🇦🇲 Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover 🇲🇩 Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna 🇺🇦 Ukraine: Tvorchi – Heart of Steel 🇳🇴 Norway: Alessandra – Queen of Kings 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter 🇱🇹 Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay 🇬🇧 Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn 🇸🇮 Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem 🇭🇷 Croatia: Let 3 – Mama ŠČ! 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

Guests in the final are Mahmood, Israeli Netta, Icelandic Daði Freyr, Swedish Cornelia Jakobs, Dutch Duncan Laurence and Liverpool native Sonia.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the lineup of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, Saturday 13 May. The airing will be from 20.35. Commenting on Mara Maionchi and Gabriele Corsi. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various programs broadcast by Rai via the internet connection on PCs, tablets and smartphones.