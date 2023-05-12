The ten countries that join the 10 qualified in the first semi-final, the Big Five and Ukraine in the final on Saturday 13 May
Another evening of thrills, thrills and great entertainment for theEurovision Song Contest 2023. After the first semi-final last Tuesday, the second semi-final was held today at the Liverpool Arena decreed the other 10 finalists ready to perform again worldwide in the final on Saturday 13 May. Also this second evening was conducted by Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and the Ukrainian singer Yulia Sanina.
If in the first semi-final we had a taste of the performances of three of the Big Five, tonight the same treatment was reserved for representatives of United Kingdom And Spainthe other two Big Five, and of Ukraine, winner of the 2022 edition: Mae Muller with I Wrote a Songthe latest artist to perform in Saturday’s final, as well as Blanca Paloma with Eaeasixth in the order of release, ei Tvorchi with Heart of Steel, the 19th to take the stage on May 13. These were also the three countries that participated in televoting for the second semi-final together with the competing countries and the group of Rest of the worldi.e. all the countries not directly involved in this edition of Eurovision.
EUROVISION 2023: SEMI-FINAL 2. QUALIFIED RANKINGS IN RANDOM ORDER
The results at the end of the second semi-final, which saw the representatives of sixteen countries perform, were determined only by televoting which was opened at 10.23pm, after all the performances, and closed at 10.50pm. This is the absolutely random order in which the countries entering the final were announced:
- Albania – Albina & Familja Kelmendi with Duje
- Cyprus -Andrew Lambrou con Break a Broken Heart
- Estonia – Alika with bridges
- Belgium – Gustaph with Because of You
- Austria – Teya & Salena con Who the Hell Is Edgar?
- Lithuania – Monika Linkytė with Stay
- Poland – Blanka with Alone
- Australia – Voyager with He promised
- Armenia – Brunettes with Future Lovers
- Slovenia – Joker Out with Carpe Diem
EUROVISION 2023: ELIMINATED AFTER SECOND SEMIFINALS
To pass the second semifinal, therefore, were: Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia. We will then see the singers from these countries again on Saturday with representatives of the Big Five, last year’s winner Ukraine and the ten singers who made it through the first semi-final on 9 May. We will not see the singers from the six eliminated countries again tonight, namely:
- Denmark – Reiley wt Breaking My Heart
- Romania – Theodor Andrei with DGT (Off and On)
- Iceland – Diljá with Power
- Greece – Victor Vernicos with What They Say
- Georgia – Iru with Echo
- San Marino – Piqued Jacks with Like an Animal
EUROVISION 2023: all countries in the final
The 26 artists who will compete on stage at the Liverpool Arena on the final night of Eurovision 2023 are:
- Finland – Käärijä con Cha-cha-cha
- France – La Zarra with Evidemment
- Italy – Marco Mengoni with Two lives
- Serbia – Luke Black with Samo scared me
- Portugal – Mimicat with Ai coração
- Spain – Blanca Paloma with Eaea
- Sweden – Loreen with Tattoos
- Swiss – Remo Forrer with Watergun
- Croatia – Let 3 with Mama shch!
- Germany – Lord of the Lost with Blood & Glitter
- Israel – Noa Kirel with Unicorn
- Moldova – Pasha Parfeni with Soarele și Luna
- Norway – Alexandra with Queen of Kings
- Ukraine – Tvorchi with Heart of Steel
- Czech Republic – Vesna with My Sister’s Crown
- United Kingdom – Mae Muller with I Wrote a Song
- Albania – Albina & Familja Kelmendi with Duje
- Cyprus -Andrew Lambrou con Break a Broken Heart
- Estonia – Alika with bridges
- Belgium – Gustaph with Because of You
- Austria – Teya & Salena con Who the Hell Is Edgar?
- Lithuania – Monika Linkytė with Stay
- Poland – Blanka with Alone
- Australia – Voyager with He promised
- Armenia – Brunettes with Future Lovers
- Slovenia – Joker Out with Carpe Diem
