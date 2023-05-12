The ten countries that join the 10 qualified in the first semi-final, the Big Five and Ukraine in the final on Saturday 13 May

Daniel Particelli

Another evening of thrills, thrills and great entertainment for theEurovision Song Contest 2023. After the first semi-final last Tuesday, the second semi-final was held today at the Liverpool Arena decreed the other 10 finalists ready to perform again worldwide in the final on Saturday 13 May. Also this second evening was conducted by Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and the Ukrainian singer Yulia Sanina.

If in the first semi-final we had a taste of the performances of three of the Big Five, tonight the same treatment was reserved for representatives of United Kingdom And Spainthe other two Big Five, and of Ukraine, winner of the 2022 edition: Mae Muller with I Wrote a Songthe latest artist to perform in Saturday’s final, as well as Blanca Paloma with Eaeasixth in the order of release, ei Tvorchi with Heart of Steel, the 19th to take the stage on May 13. These were also the three countries that participated in televoting for the second semi-final together with the competing countries and the group of Rest of the worldi.e. all the countries not directly involved in this edition of Eurovision. See also The possible alignment of America to face Pachuca

EUROVISION 2023: SEMI-FINAL 2. QUALIFIED RANKINGS IN RANDOM ORDER — The results at the end of the second semi-final, which saw the representatives of sixteen countries perform, were determined only by televoting which was opened at 10.23pm, after all the performances, and closed at 10.50pm. This is the absolutely random order in which the countries entering the final were announced:

Albania – Albina & Familja Kelmendi with Duje

– Albina & Familja Kelmendi with Cyprus -Andrew Lambrou con Break a Broken Heart

-Andrew Lambrou con Estonia – Alika with bridges

– Alika with Belgium – Gustaph with Because of You

– Gustaph with Austria – Teya & Salena con Who the Hell Is Edgar?

– Teya & Salena con Lithuania – Monika Linkytė with Stay

– Monika Linkytė with Poland – Blanka with Alone

– Blanka with Australia – Voyager with He promised

– Voyager with Armenia – Brunettes with Future Lovers

– Brunettes with Slovenia – Joker Out with Carpe Diem

To pass the second semifinal, therefore, were: Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia. We will then see the singers from these countries again on Saturday with representatives of the Big Five, last year's winner Ukraine and the ten singers who made it through the first semi-final on 9 May. We will not see the singers from the six eliminated countries again tonight, namely:

Denmark – Reiley wt Breaking My Heart

– Reiley wt Romania – Theodor Andrei with DGT (Off and On)

– Theodor Andrei with Iceland – Diljá with Power

– Diljá with Greece – Victor Vernicos with What They Say

– Victor Vernicos with Georgia – Iru with Echo

– Iru with San Marino – Piqued Jacks with Like an Animal

The 26 artists who will compete on stage at the Liverpool Arena on the final night of Eurovision 2023 are:

Finland – Käärijä con Cha-cha-cha

– Käärijä con France – La Zarra with Evidemment

– La Zarra with Italy – Marco Mengoni with Two lives

– Marco Mengoni with Serbia – Luke Black with Samo scared me

– Luke Black with Portugal – Mimicat with Ai coração

– Mimicat with Spain – Blanca Paloma with Eaea

– Blanca Paloma with Sweden – Loreen with Tattoos

– Loreen with Swiss – Remo Forrer with Watergun

– Remo Forrer with Croatia – Let 3 with Mama shch!

– Let 3 with Germany – Lord of the Lost with Blood & Glitter

– Lord of the Lost with Israel – Noa Kirel with Unicorn

– Noa Kirel with Moldova – Pasha Parfeni with Soarele și Luna

– Pasha Parfeni with Norway – Alexandra with Queen of Kings

– Alexandra with Ukraine – Tvorchi with Heart of Steel

– Tvorchi with Czech Republic – Vesna with My Sister’s Crown

– Vesna with United Kingdom – Mae Muller with I Wrote a Song

– Brunettes with Slovenia – Joker Out with Carpe Diem