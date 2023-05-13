Eurovision 2023, Marco Mengoni’s outfit for the final: stylist, look, dress

What is the dress that Marco Mengoni will wear in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 scheduled for tonight, Saturday 13 May? The Italian singer who will compete with his Two Lives for the musical show will wear Versace clothes, styled by Lorenzo Posocco. What will he wear during the final performance? Mystery. We will only find out live.

Meanwhile, for his first appearance Marco Mengoni wore a custom made Atelier Versace. Nude-effect tulle top with armholes and hand-embroidered pearls like chandeliers and beads in degradé colors, from brilliant crystal to black, and faux leather trousers with the same hand-embroidered embroidery on the right hip. To complete Marco Mengoni’s look for Eurovision 2023, the Solare boots from the Fall Winter 2023/2024 collection. Rock attitude, sensuality and bling-bling: a style that has become an identity. “I think this event should serve to send messages, or rather to shout them, in a historical moment like the one we live in” said the singer, connected from Liverpool.

Streaming and TV

We have seen Marco Mengoni’s dress for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, Saturday 13 May. The airing will be from 20.35. Commenting on Mara Maionchi and Gabriele Corsi. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various programs broadcast by Rai via the internet connection on PCs, tablets and smartphones.