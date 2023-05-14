Russian missiles hit Ternopil yesterday evening, the hometown of the Ukrainian musical duo Tvorchi who represented the country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, during the finals of the song contest. Local authorities said the attack targeted warehouses owned by commercial companies and a religious organization. Two people were injured.

The band, who were performing on stage as air raid sirens blared across the city, later posted a message of solidarity on Instagram: “Europe, unite against evil for the sake of peace! GLORY TO UKRAINE!”