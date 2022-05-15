Ukraine wins Eurovision 2022 with the Kalush Orchestra and its ‘Stefamia’. The group was rewarded by televoting: out of 631 votes, 440 received them from European spectators. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised that Ukraine, especially Mariupol, will host the kermesse in 2023. “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! For the third time in its history. And I think not. for the last time, “he wrote in an Instagram post. “We will do everything – he added – to welcome the participants and guests of Eurovision in Mariupol. Free, quiet, restored! Thanks for the victory of the Kalush Orchestra and to all those who voted for us”.

It is unclear whether Ukraine can really host Eurovision next year. Zelensky is confident that Ukraine will win the war against Russia, which began on February 24. “Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky said again.

Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said he was already thinking about a potential location in Ukraine that could host the singing event next year. Currently, the country could not host such competition due to martial law in place.

This means that important events are not allowed and that there is a night curfew.