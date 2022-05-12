Eurovision 2022, there is the cast of 25 competitors who will compete on Saturday 14 May in the third and final evening for the final victory of this edition. Alongside the Big Five (England, France, Spain, Germany and Italy, which competes with Mahmood and Blanco’s ‘Shivers’), the ten finalists promoted on Tuesday will take to the stage: Marius Bear with ‘Boys do cry’ (Switzerland), Rosa Linn with ‘Snap’ (Armenia), Systur with ‘Meo haekkandi sol’ (Iceland), Monika Liu with ‘Sentimentai’ (Lithuania), Maro with ‘Saudade, Saudade’ (Portugal), Subwoolfer with ‘Give that wolf a banana’ (Norway ), Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord with ‘Die together’ (Greece), Kalush Orchestra with ‘Stefania’ (Ukraine), Zbod si Zdub & Fratii Advahov with ‘Trenuletul’ (Moldova) and S10 with ‘De diepte’ (Netherlands).

With them the other 10 finalists who passed the round in the second evening, or the competitors of the competitors from Belgium (Jérémie Makiese with ‘Miss You’), Czech Republic (We Are Domi with ‘Lights Off’), Azerbaijan (Nadir Rustamli with ‘Fade To Black’), Poland (Ochman with ‘River’), Finland (The Rasmus with ‘Jezebel’), Estonia (Stefan with ‘Hope’), Australia (Sheldon Riley with ‘Not The Same), Sweden (Cornelia Jakobs with ‘Hold Me Closer’), Romania (WRS with ‘Llámame’) and Serbia (Konstrakta with ‘In Corpore Sano’).