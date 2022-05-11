Eurovision 2022 between music and glamor, there is harassment to spoil the party

While, the captivating images of the kaleidoscopic Turquoise carpet are still the social trend, from Royal Palace of Venaria comes the testimony of one of the volunteers, who attended the inaugural party of theEurovision claiming to have received harassment. Another sad story of harassment is added to that, a few days ago, which happened at the Alpini rally.

In particular, we are talking about the young female student from Lawindicated with an invented name from Corriere della Sera of Turin, Francesca, who interviewed her to be told what happened at the party.

According to the facts, the girl’s complaint started from a text message, which she sent in the group chat of the volunteers: “Pay attention to those dancers: they are annoying”.

The Municipality of Venariawho denied the alleged fact, as no complaints were presented to the police.

The story is still to be clarified, but atANSA Alessandra Airesmunicipal official and coordinator of Delegation Hostthe 120 guys accompanying the delegations, said: “If I ever realized that something was wrong, I would have intervened first. I attended the whole party and I can assure you that I have not seen any harassment. Maybe. there were some comments over the top, but all attributable to the enthusiasm of the party. It hurts that we want to soil such a beautiful and formative event for our young people “.

While, the feminist collective Not One Less immediately sided with the volunteers of Eurovision who denounced what happened, harshly commenting on what happened: “As often happens, the voices of women experiencing violence are silenced, their stories are not believed and their experiences are not listened to”.

