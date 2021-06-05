The Italian rock band Maneskin, which won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, was again accused of plagiarism. This is reported by REN TV.

So, the music group from the Netherlands The Vendettas suspected them of copying music. The band claims that their 1997 song “You want it, you got it” sounds similar.

However, one of the members of the Dutch band Joris Linssen wonders if the similarity to the song, which was released before the birth of Italian rockers, can be considered plagiarism.

“Now we have to understand whether this is plagiarism. Young people, naturally, were not yet born during the time of our group. But the Maneskin members themselves noted that rock and roll never dies, ”says Linssen.

It is also clarified that the Italian group was also accused of plagiarism by other musicians from Italy. The band Anthony Lazlo stated that Maneskin’s guitar riff sounds identical to the song “Zitti E Buoni”.

Earlier in May, netizens accused the Eurovision 2021 winners of plagiarizing Russian singer Alla Pugacheva. A TikTok blogger compared the lyrics of the song “I wanna be your slave” by Måneskin with the words of Pugacheva’s song “Be or not be.” It turned out that the Italian hit repeats the phrases of a famous song performed by Alla Pugacheva, but in English.

On May 23, the Italian rock group Måneskin became the winner of the Eurovision-2021 international song contest. The team took first place with 524 points.