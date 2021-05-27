The organizers of the international music contest Eurovision-2021 announced that this year the show will continue online. They reported this on their Youtube-channel.

According to them, videos will appear on the official channel of the competition with the performances of the contestants, which they recorded in case of restrictions due to the coronavirus. Eurovision organizers note that they have created two special shows: videos with the semi-finalists will be shown on May 28 at 22:00 Moscow time, and with the finalists on May 29 at the same time. Krista Siegfrieds will be the host of the online event.

Earlier it was reported that the song Zitti E Buoni of the Italian group Måneskin entered the top 10 most popular tracks in the world. The composition of the winners of Eurovision-2021 took the ninth place in the world ranking of the streaming service Spotify and gained more than 3.9 million plays. It is noted that other participants of the competition also got into the first hundred of the chart.

Måneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest with 524 points. The second place was taken by France, represented by Barbara Pravy. Russia, from which Manizha performed with the composition Russian Woman, was in ninth place.