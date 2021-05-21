After the festival was canceled the previous year by COVID-19, Eurovision is held again in the city of Rotterdam (Netherlands) this 2021 under strict security measures: capacity reduced to 20% of the public in the Ahoy Arena Pavilion and it will be necessary to present a negative test to attend.

In total, there are 33 countries that will compete for the 65th edition of the contest. The presenters of the evening will be the hosts of Eurovision: Europe shine a light, that is, Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen and Jan Smit, together with the Dutch youtuber Nikkie de Jager.

When is the final of Eurovision 2021?

The final gala of the musical contest will be held this Saturday May 22, 2021.

How to watch Eurovision 2021 LIVE?

For the grand finale, La 1 (signal) of RTVE (Spanish Radio Television) has prepared a special program on Eurovision, which includes the live broadcast of the decisive gala on Saturday 22 from 9.00 pm (Spanish time) and 2:00 pm (Peru time).

How to see La 2 de TVE live?

As has happened with the semifinals, the final can be seen from the official website of RTVE. Also from the service of La1 live tv and the service of La2 live tv.

How to see the final of Eurovision 2021 in Latin America?

In the case of Latin America, you must download a free or paid VPN app and you can connect the laptop to the TV to better live the experience. In case you don’t have access to a VPN, there are various channel web pages that will also allow you to enjoy the ceremony.

Who are the finalists of the Eurovision 2021?

Celebrated the semifinals the finalist countries They are: Albania, Germany, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Netherlands, Portugal, United Kingdom, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Sweden , Switzerland and Ukraine.

Favorites to win Eurovision 2021

The favorites to win are Italy, France and Malta, followed by Switzerland and Ukraine.

Who represents Spain in the Eurovision 2021?

Spain will be represented in the grand finale of the Eurovision Song Contest by Blas Cantó, Spanish singer known for being a former vocalist of the group Auryn and being the winner of the fifth edition of the Spanish television contest Tu cara me suena.

What song represents Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Blas Cantó will perform the song “I’m going to stay”, a theme that was chosen at a gala held in February on TVE.

