After two years of absence for the Coronavirus, this Saturday is celebrated in Rotterdam, Holland, the great end of the Eurovision Song Contest, starting at 4 p.m. in Argentina, and 9 p.m. in Europe.

The festival is broadcast live on YouTube and on official television channels from each country participating in the event.

The Ahoy pavilion in the Dutch city will host a audience restricted to 3,500 people –20% of its capacity– provided with negative tests, with the idea of ​​thus carrying out the veteran song contest on European public televisions, so loved by some and reviled by others.

From Malta, Destiny is another favorite to win the Eurovision contest. Sander Koning / ANP / AFP)

Those usually more than 180 million viewers from different countries that follow the final make Eurovision one of the non-sports television shows with the highest audience in the world. For the contestants in this excessive event, it constitutes a treasure of opportunities in the commercial career of their music, even if they finish badly in the record.

Who are the finalists of Eurovision 2021

Of the grand finale of Eurovision 2021 26 countries participate: 20 of them qualified after participating this week in two semifinals, plus the host country (the Netherlands), and the so-called Big Five (Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom), the largest contributors to the budget of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). In detail, they are:

Lithuania

Russia

Sweden

Cyprus

Norway

Belgium

Israel

Azerbaijan

Ukraine

malt

Iceland

Bulgaria

Swiss

Albania

Serbia

Moldova

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Netherlands

All of them will have their chance to shine on the Rotterdam stage and compete for the coveted crystal microphone.

Who are the favorites to win Eurovision 2021

This year, the bookmakers point to two of the Big Five as favorites to win the song contest: Måneskin for Italy or Barbara pravi for France. However, the Maltese Destiny Chukunyere, a young singer with a Nigerian father and a Maltese mother, is not far behind in the bets and could surprise.

Icelanders Daoi & Gagnamagnio can give the big surprise and become winners of Eurovision 2021. Photo by Sander Koning / ANP / AFP

In any case, in social networks those who sound louder and louder are the young members of the Icelandic team, Daði og Gagnamagnið, which with its simplicity and catchy pop became an icon of this contest.

The Swiss soloist are also candidates Gjon’s Tears and the ukrainian band Go_ A. Who will get the coveted trophy?