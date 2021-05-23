The Italian band Maneskin arrived at the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with the aura of the rare rock extravaganza awarded in San Remo months ago, but it was enough to step on its stage to set it on fire. However, a while after the award ceremony, social networks exploded after an image of its singer and leader became known Damiano David, in which he seemed to be taking cocaine in full gala of the event. And on the spot, the memes

This Saturday everything that happened in the mega event held in Rotterdam Ahoy Arena it was seen with a magnifying glass by millions of people. And the users of social networks did not miss anything and proof of this was that controversial moment.

It happened while the representatives of each country connected by video call to announce the votes of its citizens. This time, with the succession of the figures, can be a bit tedious for some.

Every time they gave 12 votes to a country, they focused on its interpreters, and on one of those occasions Damiano David was seen with his face glued to the table, as if he were taking a line of cocaine. To make matters worse, with the intention that the act was not seen -or not in such an obvious way-, one of his companions who was sitting to his right kneed him alerting him that it was being taken by the camera.

The controversial image of the Italian singer of the group Måneskin

The episode that occurred during the pre-award gala was amplified by social networks to the point that when it was time for the post-award press conference, Damiano David himself had to go out and emphatically clarify that he doesn’t use drugs.

Finally, after the vote of the public and the juries, the Top 10 of Eurovision 2021 was like this: Italy won with 524 points, followed by France (499), Switzerland (432), Iceland (378), Ukraine (364), Finland ( 301), Malta (255), Lithuania (220), Russia (204) and Greece (170).

