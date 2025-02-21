Europe has been breaking a record after record in this 2025, especially after having reached its maximums of the entire history, the 5,464 points in a daily closure, levels prior to the outbreak of the bubble of the firms Puntocom. The last great milestone was achieved by the beginning of this week by marking a plusmarca in the 5,533 points. However, from those levels he gave up to 1.3% after weeks of Buying euphoria. Before the party who has taken the European Stock Exchange, the Ecotrader analyst and strategist purchase zone, The 5,250 points, of those who are at 3.8% to play again. Meanwhile, the national selective, Ibex 35, stays at 4.7% of the land advised by the expert to increase exposure in this context again.

Cabrero argues that “after an ascent that has led to Eurostoxx 50 to be recorded from the beginning of January 13.81%which has led to the main European reference to achieve the objective that months ago managed in the 5,520 pointswhich are the high intradica of the Bubuja.com From 2000, nobody can surprise that the selling pressure has made an appearance. “From its perspective, this rise is”Very difficult that he can continue to hold without a certain rest to resume forces. “

And after having conquered maximum levels in history, he points out that “the scope of that goal vertically without any rest invites Collect partial benefits“, especially after the index closed a session” below the minimums of the previous day, something I had not done for weeks, “the expert scores with respect to the closing of Wednesday. Even so, it advises that the exposure reduction be light, since “they will obtain tranquility if there is a consolidation in the bags and ammunition that will need to resume purchases as soon as the overcompra has decreased “.

“Remember that for the overcompra It is necessary to assist a digestion of the last and strong increases, either through an in -depth correction or through a consolidative process where time is consummated, “adds the expert. The level at which he advises to re -enter into income variable European would be with “a turning back at 5,250 pointswhose scope would be a correction of 38.20% of the rise from 4,800 points to 5,544.5 points. “

With regard to the Spanish Stock Exchange reference, Ibex 35, considers that the return to levels below its resistance, the 13,000 points, during Wednesday’s session suggests that “the maximum seen in the 13,156 points have been a probable roof , I understand that temporary, in short -term promotions and is the probable point of origin of a possible consolidation that should serve to relieve“The excess of purchases that the index lived. Therefore,” there was no excite increase exposure to Spanish stock market The ideal would be to wait for a Throwback Or going back to the old growing resistance, now support, around 12.350/12,400 points. “

The Dax continues to lead

From Bankinter they consider that Wednesday’s correction in European stock markets was “plus a common sense start than an unpleasant scare“.” After marking new historical maximums in a confusing context, normal was an outcome in the form of benefits. Which came enhanced by something absolutely predictable, but that the market had ignored the last weeks: American tariffs will materialize Less than Trump threatens, but they will materialize to a greater or lesser extent, “argues the analysis entity.

They add that “the American rehealth on Ukraine It is increasingly shocking and incomprehensible “, something that has affected the risk premium that” it had been reduced during the previous days, without any firm argument that supports it “, which they define as a” blow of good sense and a correction of excesses “, given that “All this is what was rectified when the European stock markets appreciable.”

The last meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin resulted in even more complicated perspectives for the liberation of Ukraine, after the former US president has come to declare that the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, is a “dictator” for not having called to elections during the conflict. Although the magnitude of this event generated a correction in European stock markets, it could have come to have a greater magnitude.

In this last session the European indices quoted in a disparate manner, while maintaining their annual increases above 10%. The German Dax continues to be the most bullish selective on the continent, with a 12% advance in the year, although after weeks scoring new historical maximums constantly, the index has yielded 2.3% from Tuesday’s stops, 22,844 points, at the close is traded at 22,314 points.

This Wednesday, its 14% rise did not support the selling pressure in the automobile sector with the new tariff measures of the US president, this is one of its flag business, and it has two sessions scoring falls. The German stock market has been the favorite of investors in 2025that they were especially focused on the celebration of the German elections of this weekend, set for February 23, of which the winner is expected to reactive the lethargic German economy through the investment.

On the other hand, the Italian FTSE and the IBEX 35 touch 12% ascent so far this year. Meanwhile, the European reference has 11.7% up 6%, still is above the increases that are recorded on the other side of the Atlantic. The Nasdaq 100 is the most upward of Wall Street, with 4.5%, followed by 4% that touch the Dow Jones and the S&P 500.