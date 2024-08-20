Inflation starts to run again: increases of 2.6%

THE’inflation annual growth in the euro area reached 2.6% Julya slight increase from 2.5% in June, according to final data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. A year ago, the rate was significantly higher, at 5.3%. In the European Union, annual inflation rose to 2.8% in July, from 2.6% in June. A year earlier, the rate was 6.1%.

THE inflation rates The lowest annual inflation rates were observed in Finland (0.5%), Latvia (0.8%) and Denmark (1%), while the highest were recorded in Romania (5.8%), Belgium (5.4%) and Hungary (4.1%). Compared with June 2024, annual inflation decreased in nine Member States, remained unchanged in four and increased in fourteen.

In the month of July, the greater contribution to inflation The annual growth in the euro area came from services (+1.82 percentage points), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.45 percentage points), non-energy industrial goods (+0.19 percentage points) and energy (+0.12 percentage points).