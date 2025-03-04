The hotel chain Eurostarsowned by Hotusa Groupreinforces its presence in the Caribbean and enters a new country, the Dominican Republicby signing the management of a new resort located in Samaná that will begin operating in the last quarter of 2025 under the Eurostars Grand Cayacoa 5*brand. With this incorporation, the company enters the Dominican market and expands its offer in the high -end holiday segment.

The hotel, which will work under lease, adds to the 12 establishments that the chain already manages in the region. The company frames this operation in its growth strategy in beach destinations and in its commitment to consolidate its presence in tourist markets of reference. In addition, the investment is aligned with the plans of the Dominican government to boost Samaná’s appeal as a holiday destination.

The resort will have 295 roomstwo swimming pools, a spa and a gastronomic offer with international options and dishes of Dominican cuisine. It will also offer exclusive access to a private beach. In its presentation, the chain highlighted the location of the hotel and its integration into the natural environment as key elements for customer experience.

Amancio López, president of Grupo Hotusa, framed this operation in the company’s international expansion strategy and in its growth in the Premium segment. “Landing in the Dominican Republic is a Key milestone for expansion strategy Of our company, not only because it allows us to expand to one of the most important tourist markets in the Caribbean, but because it reinforces our commitment to the high -end holiday segment, “he said.

With this incorporation, Eurostars Hotel Company reinforces your Bet on five -star hotelsa category in which it already has more than 30 establishments in different countries. The chain, with presence in 20 markets, is part of Grupo Hotusa, a tourist conglomerate with more than 270 hotels in its portfolio that operates in more than 130 countries and has a workforce of more than 6,000 workers.

In 2024, the hotel billed more than 1.5 billion euros. Its activity is structured in three business units: Keytel, consortium of independent hotels with more than 3,500 associated establishments; Restil, hotel distribution platform with more than 125,000 properties in its catalog; and Eurostars Hotel Company, which directly manages its hotels.