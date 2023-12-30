Tens of thousands of Eurostar travelers were stranded shortly before the turn of the year due to flooded tunnels near London. Now the trains between the British capital and mainland Europe are scheduled to run again on Sunday. There could still be delays.

After problems with flooded railway tunnels near London, trains between the European continent and the British capital are running again this Sunday. Image: dpa

NAfter a one-day interruption, the Eurostar railway company has announced a resumption of normal operations between London and mainland Europe on Sunday. The company announced this on Saturday evening in the short message service X (formerly Twitter). At the same time, Eurostar pointed out that there would be enormous rushes due to the interruption of traffic on Saturday. There could still be delays in the morning due to speed limits.

A water intrusion in the tunnels between London's Eurostar station St. Pancras and Ebbsfleet brought operations to a standstill on Saturday. Tens of thousands of travelers were stranded due to the cancellation of all connections shortly before the turn of the year.

Second interruption within ten days

Eurostar operates long-distance rail services between London and Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam via Ashford station, halfway to the English south coast.

It was the second interruption of train services to London under the English Channel within ten days. After the end of an unannounced strike by French employees of the tunnel operator Getlink shortly before Christmas, train services only resumed on Friday a week ago. Eurostar had to cancel 30 trains because of the strike.