Focaccia Tre Mulini withdrawn by Eurospin: the alarm goes off. That’s what the dangerous lot is

The report connected to the withdrawal of the product batch we are about to tell you about concerns the possible presence of Ochratoxin A. It is a mycotoxin that can be found in cereals, coffee or even fresh fruit.

It can be dangerous for the human body as it binds to blood serum albumins, which then transport it throughout the body. Ingested in large doses, it can also have a immunotoxic effect. In some cases there is even talk of a possible carcinogenic risk as in animals, even if there are not sufficient studies carried out on the human organism. There are, therefore, precise limits beyond which products cannot contain this toxin.

Intoxication alarm, it is one of the most used products, the offending product

The operators’ report concerns Focaccia with 8.7% extra virgin olive oil brand name Three Mills. Focaccias, as is known, are a type of flat bread that is prepared throughout Italy. The name or company name of the OAS on whose behalf the product is marketed is Eurospin Italy SpA The manufacturer’s name is Fartons Polo. The production plant is located in Spain, in Alboraya (Valencia), exactly at the Poligono Industrial III in Calle Vimeters, 15 – 46120.

The production batch number is 223740. The expiry date or minimum durability date is January 13, 2023. The weight of the sales unit is 200 grams. Operators warn consumers not to consume the product and to bring it back to the point of sale for replacement or the reimbursement. We await, as usual, further updates on the withdrawal of the lots by the Ministry of Health.

