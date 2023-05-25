Shopping while saving money? You can, here are the cheapest supermarkets

Do the expense it represents for all of us a simple and daily habit. Yet, never as now, it is important to choose, according to your needs, the supermarket Right. In times of economic crisis like the current one it is not impossible to save money if you pay attention to spending and choose, for example, i discount, which are the most convenient. Because of this, Other consumption has compiled a ranking to determine which are the best supermarkets in the sector suitable for countering price increases, while respecting the final quality of the food products.

The best result wins it Eurospin because he answers positively value for money sought after and also because it is present only in Italy with over 300 locations, is therefore distributed homogeneously throughout the national territory. The prices are competitive, not surprisingly, based on the data collected, it scored 100 which is the maximum score.

It is in second place In’s Market which has an excellent score, the flaw is that it is not found throughout Italy but only in some regions and this clearly generates a availability problem for many. Closes the podium Aldia very famous supermarket chain throughout Europe, especially in the North, but here too the problem is territorial distribution.

Then there are the following Md, Lidl, Prix, D-More, Penny Market And Todis. In this case the problem is given both by the type of presence in the area and by the quality-price ratio payment method. In general, you certainly save money compared to a classic supermarket, but this is not always actually a significant benefit. Today 76% of consumers have never bought online, 34% choose the market based on practicality. So, if close to home, the average monthly expenditure per family it is estimated at 209 euros, while in families with difficulties it is around 45 euros less.

Subscribe to the newsletter

