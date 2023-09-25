Eurospin, unbranded products: this is who produces the detergents of the well-known discount chain

In the collective imagination Eurospin is often associated with much cheaper spending, to the detriment of quality – although still acceptable – a chain that aims to attract customers for the competitive price of its products. Consequently, like other large-scale distribution, Eurospin offers its customers various “unbranded” options so as to guarantee a rather low retail price.



Contrary to the belief – very deep-rooted until some time ago – that these products were of spoor quality because they lack brands, there are more and more cases in which it is discovered that the producers of the cheaper lines are the same as those of other branded products and for this reason apparently more “nobled”.

This therefore confirms how the low price associated with “unbranded” purchases it depends purely on the brand, which demands a higher price from the discounter because it conveys and attracts the consumer more by virtue of its reputation.

As reported by Turiweb, the secret of the origin of Eurospin detergents, produced by a well-known company, has now been revealed. THE Dexal detergents are known for their success, despite not being widely advertised. In fact, this would lead to an increase in the prices of the product itself, and therefore they prefer to maintain affordable prices and make themselves known to regular customers in the area.

Well, this line of detergents is produced by a very famous company, or rather two: Italsiva and McBride, known for the production of the famous ChanteClair degreaser and other iconic products in the lines dedicated to cleaning.

