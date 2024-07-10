Monaco – The night of Yamal. Dragged by her little jewel, author of a goal that is a pearl and a super performance, Spain beat France 2-1 in first Euro 2024 semi-final and flies to Berlin for Sunday’s final.

The Blues let themselves be overtaken after a good start, they fail to equalize and return home with their heads down. The dream of lifting the trophy on the symbolic date of July 14 ends here. The coach of Spain, de la Fuente, without Pedri in midfield relies on Morata as the lone striker and the little gem Yamal. In the home of France, Didier Deschamps leaves Griezmann out. With Mbappé in attack there is Dembélé. Ready to go and Spain has the ball to take the lead after 5′. The usual cross from Yamal, Fabian Ruiz heads the ball, high. Anyone expecting a one-way match is immediately proven wrong. A few minutes pass and France takes the lead. Mbappé invents and serves a ball to the head of Kolo Muani. The number 12 just has to score. It’s 1-0, it’s France’s first goal from open play at Euro 2024. France looks like Spain. They play with confidence and Mbappé seems to be having a great night. In the 19th minute, the French number 10 sows panic in the area, Spain is saved. In the 21st minute, the smallest star on the pitch lights up, perhaps the one with the greatest future. Yamal invents a fabulous left-footed shot that kisses the post and beats Maignan. It is the youngest goal in the history of the European Championships. There is no breathing space. Spain takes back control of the operations and in the 25th minute they take the lead 2-1. Action on the right, Jesus Navas crosses in, Dani Olmo shoots and puts the ‘Roja’ ahead. The ball ends up in the net after a deflection by Koundé, but the goal is all by de la Fuente’s number 10. In short, a first half hour to frame.

From now on Spain controls. In the 36th minute, Maignan trembles. Fabian Ruiz gets a shot from 16 meters, the ball is deflected into a corner. The break is 2-1. The first chance of the second half is France. Tchouaméni heads the ball from a corner, no danger. In the 60th minute, Dembélé causes panic in the Spanish area, Unai Simon saves. France pushes to find the equalizer. On a corner, Upamecano takes off a few centimeters from the goal, but misses. In the first quarter of the second half, France is more than Spain, a dominance that does not translate into opportunities. In the 76th minute, another French move with the new entrant Griezmann, confusion in the Spanish defense, the ball reaches Theo Hernandez who does not hit the goal.

A few seconds and Unai Simon makes a mistake in the build-up phase, but Dembélé is not ready. In the 79th minute, Deschamps also plays the Giroud card. In the 86th minute, he has a chance from Mbappé, but the captain is not at his best and misses the conclusion. It is the last glimmer of hope. It ends among the ‘Olè’ of the Spanish fans who animate the last seconds of the match and their national team in the final on Sunday.