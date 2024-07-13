Euros, not just England-Spain. Big match between Nike and Adidas on the markets

On Sunday, the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin promises to be historic. Spain And England will compete for the title of European champion in a match that is not only a sporting challenge, but also a reflection on the dynamics of success and winning strategies, both on the field and in financial markets.

For England, this is an attempt to rewrite their fate after their defeat in the 2021 European Championship final. The English Lions are finally looking to win their first European title, a feat that has so far eluded them. On the other hand, the Red Furies of Spain have an impressive record with three victories in the European Championship and no finals lost, confirming themselves as one of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament.

Since 1960, the year of the first edition of the European Championship, we have witnessed a significant evolution of the protagonists of the tournament. An interesting fact is that the so-called peripheral countries, often labelled as PIGS during the debt crisissince the introduction of the euro have been able to emerge and triumph in this competition. Initially, it was the Greece to surprise the world in 2004, followed by Spain with two consecutive victories in 2008 and 2012. The Portugal added his name to the list of honours in 2016, while Italy completed the painting in 2021.

This scenario highlights how football can reserve surprises and overturn predictions, just like the financial markets which often reserve unexpected results and challenges for the investorsSunday’s final is not just a sporting event, but also a reflection of how dynamics can change and offer new opportunities.

Nike vs Adidas: The Strategies of Two Sports Giants and Their Financial Impact

While Spain And England as they prepare for the grand finale, another significant confrontation takes place in the world of sports marketing: the one between Nike And Adidasthe technical sponsors of the two finalists. Nike is the partner of 9 national teams participating in this European Championship, including England, while Adidas is the sponsor of 6 teams, including Spain. This confrontation is not only a battle of brands, but also an opportunity to explore how corporate strategies can influence financial results and the market dynamics.

Over the course of the tournament, the data shows a notable contrast between the performances of Nike And Adidas on the market. Since the start of the European Championship, Nike stock has fallen 22% (data updated to Friday, July 12, 2024), mainly due to investor disappointment with the company’s quarterly results. In comparison, Adidas recorded a much more modest variation, with a decrease of -0.75% in the same period.

This trend is emblematic of a very difficult year for Nike, which has seen its stock lose about 31.9% of its value since the beginning of 2024, while Adidas has managed to gain 23% in the same period of time.

In the last months, Nike has adopted a series of strategies to strengthen its brand and relationships with commercial partners. The company has put sports at the center of its activities, focusing on product innovations and bold marketing campaigns. The program “Speed ​​Lane” is one of Nike’s major efforts to streamline product design and manufacturing, while advertising campaigns leverage sporting events such as Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics 2024 to connect with consumers.

Nike is also investing to strengthen relationships with business partners through strategic meetings and the presentation of its three-year innovation plan. The company aims to strengthen its entire distribution network, from direct-to-consumer channels to commercial partners. In addition, Nike is dusting off its archive of retro styles to stimulate market growth and is increasing investments in advertising and marketing to meet consumer demand.

However, the company is facing a difficult phase. On June 27, the company reported its latest quarterly (FY 2024) data, which led to one of the largest declines in the stock ever recorded, with a decline of 19.98% and a loss of approximately $28.4 billion in market capitalization.

This means that in just one session Nike has lost approximately 64.8% of its capitalization Adidas. A return to sustainable growth takes time, but the challenges are many and the company must demonstrate that it has the resources and strategy to address them. Nike is trying to respond to challenges such as changing consumer preferences, a decline in sales and macroeconomic uncertainties, while trying to maintain its status as a leader in the sports market.

To better understand the challenges and opportunities that Nike and Adidas face, it is useful to analyze some key financial indicators. Nike presents a ROE of 35.53%very high, reflecting strong shareholder returns. However, the stock’s decline and recent loss of market value suggest that investors are carefully evaluating the company’s future prospects. Adidas, by contrast, has a more modest ROE of 12.24%, but it represents a more solid basis for sustainable growth than Nike’s recent problems.

Looking at the Forward Price/Earnings (P/E) Ratio Nike’s ratio is currently 22.24 versus Adidas’s 17.56, highlighting that Adidas shares are more conservatively valued than Nike.

These indicators show how, despite the current challenges, Nike remains a dominant force in the sports industry, but the road to recovery could be long and uncertain.

In the meantime, Adidas has shown remarkable resilience. Despite market challenges, Adidas’ footwear segment grew 7% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024, thanks to a well-balanced strategy that combines direct sales and strong relationships with commercial partners. The company has focused on innovation, investing in new materials and sustainable production processes to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly products.

Once the turbulence has passed YeezyAdidas is now successfully leveraging the partnership with the brand Ivy Park Of Beyonce to create a highly sought-after athleisure clothing line, demonstrating an ability to appeal to new audiences and cultural influences.

The final on Sunday between Spain And England is more than just a football match. It’s an opportunity to reflect on how success and struggle in sports can mirror similar dynamics in financial markets. The rivalry between Nike and Adidas not only illuminates the marketing and innovation strategies of the two sports giants, but also offers insights into how companies address challenges and seek new growth opportunities.

IBEX vs FTSE 100: A Market Comparison

Another challenge is that of the lists. Spain arrives at this final with a Ibex Total Return of just under 15% since the beginning of the year. This result reflects solid growth in the main index of the Madrid Stock Exchangemainly supported by some weighty stocks and sector dynamics.

The Spanish banking sector has played a crucial role in driving the positive market performance. Stocks such as Bank of Sabadellin particular, have seen a notable increase thanks to the takeover bid launched by BBVAwhich aims to strengthen its position in the Spanish banking market and expand its operations in one of the main financial markets of the Eurozone. The announcement of the takeover bid has pushed Banco de Sabadell shares up 15% since the beginning of the year.

Among the Ibex heavyweights, Inditex (15.13% of the basket) rose by +19%, marking an excellent performance thanks to the continued success of its clothing lines. Also Santander saw an increase of +18.89%, confirming itself as one of the main drivers of the growth of the list. Iberdrola And BBVA contributed positively, with respective increases of +2.91% and +19.01%.

However, there were also some disappointed ones. Titles such as Solaria, GriffinsAnd Corporate Acciona Renewable Energy saw significant declines, with drops of -37.51%, -35.46% and -30.84% ​​respectively.

In contrast to Spain, England reached the final with a FTSE 100 Total Return of just under 9%. This index reflects a positive but lower performance than its Iberian counterpart, highlighting a more moderate growth environment for the London market. One of the main growth drivers for the FTSE 100 has been the defence sector, with Darktracea cybersecurity company, which saw an impressive increase of +58%, and Rolls Roycewhich recorded a +50% thanks to solid financial results and growth prospects in the aerospace sector.

The banking sector also performed well, with NatWest growing by +48% and Barclays which led the banking group’s gains, contributing significantly to the positive return of the index. However, there were also declines in the FTSE 100. Burberry, EnterAnd JD Sports Fashion have seen declines below 30%, reflecting specific challenges in the luxury and retail sectors. In FTSE 100the top ten major stocks showed a positive performance, with declines however for BP, DiageoAnd Rio Tinto.

Who will triumph in Berlin? Sunday’s final will be a celebration not just of football, but of the winning strategies that shape the world’s most iconic markets and brands.

*Italian Market Analyst at eToro