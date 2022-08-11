The service for registering an accident without calling a traffic police officer and filling out paper forms, “Europrotocol Online,” appeared in the “Gosuslugi Avto” application. This was announced on August 11 Telegram channel Ministry of Digital Development of Russia.

According to experts, the service will speed up the procedure for registering an accident by almost two times. In addition, participants in the accident will not need to visit the office of the insurance company, as the notification will be sent to the insurance online.

“To draw up an electronic European protocol, it is necessary to: indicate information about vehicles and OSAGO policies, describe the circumstances of the accident and photograph the drawn diagram of the accident, take a photo of the accident scene, indicate information about disagreements and damage to the vehicle,” the Ministry of Digital Development specified.

To draw up a European protocol online, both participants in an accident must have verified accounts on the State Services, there must be no victims in the accident, and damage to other property, except for vehicles, must not be caused.

The Ministry of Digital Development clarified that if the participants in the accident have no disagreements, there is a photo fixation of the damage, then the amount of damages will be up to 400 thousand rubles.

If the drivers have disagreements, but at the same time a photo fixation is made within the framework of the European protocol, the insurance compensation will be 100 thousand rubles.

In case of disagreement and without photographic fixation of damage to cars within the framework of the European protocol, there will be no compensation, the Ministry of Digital Development explained.

The application “Gosuslugi Avto” began to work in Russia in 2021.

On June 22, the traffic police of the capital reported that since the beginning of 2022 in Moscow, employees of the State traffic inspectorate have registered 94,586 accidents without injuries. , only the cars involved in the accident were damaged and both drivers are inscribed in the current OSAGO policies.