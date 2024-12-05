Europol has issued an international alert this week to request the citizen collaboration in the search and capture of Cristian Yong Granadino, alias Chuki, a 44-year-old Peruvian citizen wanted in Spain for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Silvia, a 16-year-old girl, in 2010 in the Madrid town of Leganés.

Yong, who evaded justice after the crime, faces charges of murder and serious injury. The crime occurred in 2010, when the escapee, then 30 years old, He cut Silvia’s throat, placed her body in a suitcase and left it in a garbage container. close to your home. The body was discovered by a homeless person who was going through the container, along with the knife used in the murder.

According to research, Yong and Silvia began a relationship when she was just 14 years old. During their year and a half together, the teenager worked to contribute to the alleged murderer’s rent, while she suffered episodes of physical and psychological violence.

Friends of the young woman reported that Silvia had confessed to being a victim of beatings and that, after their separation, Yong began to harass her. In the months before the crime, the fugitive sent her intimidating messages, watched Silvia at her workplace and arrived at her home drunk, knocking on the door to intimidate her.

On the day of the murder, Yong committed the crime and hours later left the scene after saying goodbye to his landlord. Since then, remains evaded from justice.

Information telephone numbers

Europol has provided details of Yong Granadino’s profile in its public alert and updated photos. The fugitive, who would now be 44 years old, is a man of Ibero-American origin, He has brown eyes and speaks Spanish with a Peruvian accent.

The alert, coordinated by Europol and the FAST Spain unit of the National Police, includes a request to citizens to provide information on the whereabouts of the fugitive. The authorities have enabled the Spanish number 915 822 304 and other contact channels on the same website (to receive data, guaranteeing the anonymity of the informants.