After the disaster of a migrant boat sinking in the waters of the Mediterranean, which likely led to several hundred deaths, international bodies are currently seeking to uncover the circumstances of the painful accident.

The Greek authorities have requested support from the European police force, Europol, according to the daily Kathimerini newspaper in its Saturday edition.

The Greek Coast Guard continued to search for survivors of the boat’s sinking off the Greek “Peloponnese” peninsula, while the accident has so far killed at least 78 people.

The Coast Guard has so far rescued 104 people, but officials consider that hopes of finding other survivors are fading “with the passage of time.”

The death toll from Wednesday’s disaster is believed to be several hundred, as witness accounts indicated that between 400 and 750 people were on board the fishing boat that sank about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the town of Pylos, south of the city. Greece.

In the Greek capital, Athens, forensic scientists worked to identify 78 bodies recovered so far. “It’s a difficult task,” said Nikos Karakoukis, head of the forensic medicine office. Hardly any of the victims had identification papers. And even if they have it, you must check whether it is genuine or not. Otherwise, it remains to document the characteristics of each corpse carefully.