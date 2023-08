How did you feel about the content of this article?

Sexual exploitation: Victims were recruited from Romania to the UK | Photo: Disclosure / Europol

Seven members of a criminal organization involved in human trafficking for sexual exploitation were arrested during an operation carried out in European countries this month.

The action, coordinated by the European Union Police Cooperation (Europol) and Judicial Affairs (Eurojust) agencies, took place in London, in the United Kingdom, and in Lasi, a city located in Romania.

According to information released by the police, the suspects operated a kind of prostitution agency, in which they “recruited” vulnerable women from Romania to the United Kingdom and offered them money in exchange for the service provided.

Victims were obliged to hand over most of their earnings to “agenciers”, pay for transport, accommodation and advertising. Criminals also used threats to keep them in the group.

In total, eight people were rescued during the operation. Police also seized several weapons, large sums of money, jewelry and a luxury vehicle at the scene of the arrests.